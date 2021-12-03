Netflix has released the first images for the Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel while also giving the highly-anticipated horror film a release date in February of next year. The first-look images come from EW, who also spoke with the cast and crew of the upcoming sequel.

The first-look pictures keep the mystery surrounding the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but we can already see Mark Burnham (Wrong Cops) as the killer Leatherface. In a similar fashion to 2018’s Halloween, the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre film will be a direct sequel to the horror classic that started the franchise. While little is known about the movie’s plot so far, the sequel will take place many years after the events of Tobe Hooper’s 1974 classic, in a timeline where no one ever saw or heard about Leatherface again. By ignoring Hooper’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s seven sequels, the new movie will have a clean slate to explore the franchise in bloody new ways, hopefully making the fan-favorite killer popular again.

Talking to EW about the sequel, producer Fede Álvarez compared the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre to his Evil Dead movie. In 2013, Álvarez directed and co-wrote an Evil Dead reboot with his producer partner Rodo Sayagues, to great critical acclaim. While he’s not on the director’s chair for Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Álvarez claims the sequel has some of the same energy he had brought to Sam Raimi’s classic horror franchise.

In Álvarez's words:

“It felt familiar somehow because it took us back to when I did Evil Dead. Me and Rodo really wanted to make sure we don't disappoint the fans, and we are [among them]. So it's pretty hardcore. But at the same time it has the simplicity of that first film. We wanted to come up with a very simple premise [with] a powerful domino effect. Everything is set up in the right place — all you have to do is push the first domino and everything will happen effortlessly.”

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is directed by David Blue Garcia (Tejano) from a script by Chris Thomas Devlin. Olwen Fouéré (Mandy) will be playing Sally Hardesty, the final girl played by Marilyn Burns in Hooper’s 1974 movie. The film’s cast includes Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U), Moe Dunford (The Dig), Alice Krige (Star Trek), Jacob Latimore (The Maze Runner), Nell Hudson (Victoria), Jessica Allain (The Laundromat), Sam Douglas (Snatch), William Hope (Dark Shadows), and Jolyon Coy (War & Peace).

The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel comes exclusively to Netflix on February 18, 2022. Check out a new look at Leatherface below.

