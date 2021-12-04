Netflix has released the trailer for Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the bloody sequel to Tobe Hooper’s 1974 slasher classic of the same name. The trailer was unveiled as part of the CCXP and came only a day after the film’s first images gave us a peek at Mark Burnham (Wrong Cops) as the killer Leatherface.

The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre is set many years after the events of Hooper’s original sequel, in a timeline where no one heard about Leatherface in a long time. By ignoring the original movie’s seven sequels, the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre will set a new showdown between the masked killer and surviving final girl Sally Hardesty, a formula tested and approved by 2018’s Halloween. Olwen Fouéré (Mandy) plays Sally’s role in the upcoming sequel, replacing Marilyn Burns. While there’s a new cast and crew involved with the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre, fans can be at least sure the project respects Hooper’s original story by sticking to an R-rating and will feature many gruesome deaths.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is directed by David Blue Garcia (Tejano) from a script by Chris Thomas Devlin. The film’s cast includes Elsie Fisher (Castle Rock), Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U), Moe Dunford (The Dig), Alice Krige (Star Trek), Jacob Latimore (The Maze Runner), Nell Hudson (Victoria), Jessica Allain (The Laundromat), Sam Douglas (Snatch), William Hope (Dark Shadows), and Jolyon Coy (“War & Peace”) star.

The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre was shot in Bulgaria last year. The film is produced by filmmaker Fede Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues for Bad Hombre Films, as well as Kim Henkel, Ian Henkel, and Pat Cassidy of Exurbia Films. Álvarez and Rodo worked together to reboot Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead franchise in 2013, to critical acclaim. So, we can already say that the duo treats beloved horror franchises with due respect. Talking about the tone of the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Álvarez said:

“Me and Rodo really wanted to make sure we don't disappoint the fans, and we are [among them]. So it's pretty hardcore. But at the same time it has the simplicity of that first film. We wanted to come up with a very simple premise [with] a powerful domino effect. Everything is set up in the right place — all you have to do is push the first domino and everything will happen effortlessly.”

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel comes exclusively to Netflix on February 18, 2022. Check out the new trailer below.

