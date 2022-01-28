It is hard to believe, given that most horror fans are still getting over SCREAM fever, that a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre film is right around the corner. Though the film hasn't been marketed much, fans have gotten some cool highlights, including an image showing the return of the series’ original final girl Sally Hardesty, a short teaser announcing Leatherface’s return, and just yesterday, the confirmation that John Larroquette is returning as the sequel's narrator. And, to add to the anticipation, Netflix has now released a new poster for the film, giving fans a first head on look at Leatherface.

The poster sees everyone's favorite face-wearing slasher icon in what appears to be a dead sunflower field as the sun sets, accompanied by the blood thickening tagline. “The Face of Madness Returns”. The glare from the sun is obscuring Leatherface’s face just enough to be ominous, but the overalls-wearing menace appears to be rocking a droopy looking face-mask. It is probably an older face, fitting for a monster in the latter years of his life, as he most likely has not had any "visitors" lately. It is also worth noting that the fiery sunset is very reminiscent of the work done by original series’ cinematographer Daniel Pearl, particularly the opening scene with the infamously charred corpse and the ending that gave us Leatherface’s iconic chainsaw dance.

However, this new poster is not all, as it also came with the announcement that a new trailer is coming on January 31st. Even though the new film releases in February, still not much is known outside the official synopsis, so a trailer will be out first real look at Leatherface's return. In this new slasher renaissance, which has seen new entries for Michael Myers and Ghostface, it'll be nice — well, maybe that isn't the right word — to see Leatherface get another chance to rev up his chainsaw.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre has been one of the slasher franchises with the most installments since the craze initially died down, with the last film in the franchise, Leatherface, being released in 2017. Hopefully, since this film is being produced by Don’t Breathe’s Fede Álvarez, this franchise can get back to the brilliant griminess of the 1974 classic. This atmospheric poster is a step in the right direction, and it will be exciting to see what the new trailer gives us on Monday.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre premieres exclusively on Netflix on February 18. Check out the new poster below:

And here's the film's official synopsis:

Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge.

