‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Reboot Officially in the Works at Legendary, ‘The Dig’ Duo Set to Direct

As we’ve known since last year, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is getting the reboot treatment, uh, again, and Variety reports that Legendary has officially tapped The Dig duo Ryan and Andy Tohill to direct. Newcomer Chris Thomas Devlin is writing the script, with Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe, Evil Dead) onboard as producer alongside Bad Hombre partner Rodolfo Sayagues.

“The Tohill’s vision is exactly what the fans want,” Alvarez said in a statement. “It’s violent, exciting and so depraved that it will stay with you forever.”

The original Texas Chainsaw Massacre, directed by Tobe Hooper, debuted in 1974 and followed a van-full of friends who encounter a horrific family of cannibals in middle-of-nowhere Texas. The film eventually transformed from a cult classic into a bonafide horror franchise—and turned the chainsaw-happy Leatherface into a slasher icon—spawning three direct sequels. Platinum Dunes released its own (shockingly good!) reboot in 2003, which led to a 2006 prequel, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, and two more sequels, Texas Chainsaw 3D and Leatherface.

There’s been a whole lot of Chainsaw Massacrin’ since 1974, is what I’m saying, so it’ll be interesting to see what fresh take the Tohills and Alvarez could have in store. Just having Alvarez involved at all is exciting, seeing as how his remake/pseudo-sequel to Evil Dead in 2013 defied expectations and turned out to be one of the best horror movies of the decade. The Tohills made their own feature-directing debut with 2018’s The Dig, a thriller that followed an amnesiac murderer recently released from prison and forced to dig up a body he can’t remember. The film premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh, was accepted into the Toronto International Film Festival, and earned a nomination at the British Independent Film Awards.

