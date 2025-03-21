The buzz is back. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise, which has been dormant since a poorly received installment in 2022, is back in business. Deadline reports that rights holder Verve has the property on the market, with several notable parties interested in getting a cut.

According to Deadline, writer/director JT Mollner and producer Roy Lee are one of the groups involved; last year, their non-linear slasher Strange Darling earned solid critical notices from critics and horror hounds alike. If the Mollner/Lee duo saws off a piece of the franchise, it seems that Texas native Glen Powell would be interested in starring and producing the resulting project. Other notable bidders named in the Deadline article include A24, Lionsgate, and Neon; the latter has had a string of horror hits lately courtesy of Oz Perkins. According to a Verve representative, "Verve represents The Texas Chainsaw Massacre estate and is building out a multimedia strategy for the seminal horror franchise."

What Is 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' About?