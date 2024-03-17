The Big Picture The original Texas Chain Saw Massacre's gritty feel was nearly like a snuff film, but the 2003 remake took it even further with a disturbing inciting incident.

When Tobe Hooper's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre came out in 1974, it was unlike anything audiences had ever seen before. There were outliers, like Psycho and Peeping Tom in 1960, but horror five decades ago was often gothic and centered around monsters, before a wave of religious horror, thanks to 1973's The Exorcist, caused that subgenre to have its moment. This was still a couple of years before Halloween would popularise films about masked men wreaking havoc on innocent people. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was a hit, but a controversial one, as many complained of the film's excessive gore. The controversy speaks to how effective the atmosphere was, for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre actually has little of the red stuff, but makes us think it does with closeups of violence just off-center.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is regarded as not only one of the best horror movies ever made (Collider's own list has it coming in at number 12) but one of the most disturbing as well. Nearly three decades later, in 2003, as the Scream era of slashers wound down, the horror remake era began thanks to the success of Marcus Nispel's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which made $107 million worldwide on a $9 million budget. This remake was a hit by not being a carbon copy of the original but rather crafting its own story around familiar beats. It would be crazy to say that the 2003 version of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is better than Hooper's classic. However, and you can roll your eyes if you want, the remake is more disturbing thanks to many choices, including the addition of R. Lee Ermey, who creates a character so terrifying that you'd rather encounter Leatherface.

The 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Remake Creates a More Shocking Inciting Incident

The gritty film style made 1974's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre feel so real that it almost came across as a snuff film. Tobe Hooper put you in the heat and dirt as if he was making a documentary, or worse, taking you along for the ride. The remake made 29 years later went for something even more uncomfortable — if that was even possible. It started in the marketing, with a terrifying theatrical trailer that puts you on edge through its chilling sound design. The original film begins with Sally Hardesty (Marilyn Burns), her brother Franklin (Paul A. Partain), and their friends going on a trip in their van to a cemetery to make sure the Hardesty's grandfather's grave is okay after news reports of grave robbers. Along the way, they pick up a hitchhiker (Edwin Neal), a dirty and deranged man (why did they give this guy a ride to begin with?!), who cuts himself in front of everyone. Freaked out, our protagonists kick him out, but not before he wipes his bloody hand on the side of the van, marking them for his cannibalistic family.

Marcus Nipel's film takes the van scene and changes it into something even more disturbing. Here, our heroes don't pick up a villain but a victim, a crying, inconsolable young woman (Lauren German) who babbles about a "bad man," before pulling out a gun, and muttering "You're gonna die," and then ending her own life. It's a shocking visual (this movie has the gore!) that's both visceral and hopeless. Meeting a madman is one thing, but it's even scarier to meet his victim, who'd rather die than live another minute in his aftermath. Who could mentally destroy someone in this way? We're about to find out.

Leatherface Is More Vicious in 2003's 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre'

In 1974, Gunnar Hansen created an iconic horror villain with his portrayal of Leatherface in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. His version of the chainsaw-wielding cannibal is of a man who has arrested development due to a lifetime of abuse from his family, the only people he's probably ever known. He's almost goofy at times in his movements and shouts, but he is always portrayed as a living nightmare. Still, he can be beaten. Leatherface is not the brightest bulb in the bunch, and with him being out of shape and lugging that heavy chainsaw, you can outrun him.

Andrew Bryniarski's version of Leatherface, named Thomas Hewitt, in the 2003 The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, is similar to the Hansen version (the sicko still likes to wear other people's faces like a mask), but he is more brutal. He's a smarter, stronger, faster beast of a Leatherface who isn't in quite as much distress as his first version. He's no emotionless Michael Myers of Jason Voorhees; killing is this Leatherface's favorite pastime and he doesn't mess around. What makes him so terrifying, and the movie so much more disturbing, is the presentation of his victims. Many of the characters of the 1974 film are thinly written or just plain annoying. We grow so irritated by Franklin's constant complaining that you want to cheer when Leatherface's chainsaw shuts him up. The characters in the remake are a close group of friends, led by Jessica Biel, Jonathan Tucker, Erica Leerhsen, and Mike Vogel. We spend more time with them and care about them so much that in one disturbing scene, when Leatherface appears, wearing the face of Eric Balfour's Kemper, it's a gut punch to the senses.

R. Lee Ermey Crafted One of Horror's Greatest Villains in 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Reboot

Blood and limbs flow in the 2003 take of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but while that's hard to watch, it's not like it's something we haven't seen before. Slashers love any excuse to show off their practical effects, but what not many slashers have is a character who can terrify you with his words and nothing more. Tobe Hooper's film centers around a cannibalistic family, led by Old Man Jim Siedow, Neal's Hitchhiker, and John Dugan under heavy makeup as the impossibly alive Grandfather. This clan will send chills down your spine, and maybe make you feel a little sorry for Leatherface, but they're also a tad bit silly. The biggest difference between Hooper's and Nispel's takes is the family. Gone are these people, replaced for the most part by just one man, Sheriff Hoytt, played by the late, great R. Lee Ermey.

Ermey is perfect casting, as the former Marine drill instructor found forever fame in Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket as Gunnery Sergeant Hartman. His shocking, high-volume profane tirades are the most memorable part of the film, and perhaps it's typecasting, but he brings that exact same intensity to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. When our heroes first meet him, they're relieved, thinking they're saved, but because this is Ermey, we know better. He doesn't hide his personality but is a vile human from the get-go, belittling our protagonists when they seek help after the girl's suicide.

Hoyt mocks the situation, joking about "copping a feel" on the deceased. Ermey's non-stop intensity is easily the scariest part of the movie. He verbally destroys his prey, beating them down the same way Hartman emotionally killed Vincent D'Nofrio's Private Leonard Lawrence in Full Metal Jacket. As a viewer, you just want the verbal violence to stop. The tension stays so high every time he's on-screen that it's almost too much to take. A man with a chainsaw we've seen before, but a sadistic one who tortures with his tongue has never been done this well. Encountering the killer who wears the skin of his victims is tame in comparison.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake didn't get the best critical reviews, as it stands at just 37% on Rotten Tomatoes. The most famed critic of all, Roger Ebert, who was no fan of gory slasher movies, wrote in his review that the 2003 take "is a contemptible film: Vile, ugly and brutal. There is not a shred of a reason to see it." Ebert is partially right; it is vile, ugly, and brutal for sure, but this is The Texas Chainsaw Massacre after all, what else would you want it to be? The 1974 classic is one of uncomfortable despair, but the remake is one where all hope and light (even in the grungy, dark colors used) have been removed, leaving only hopeless, brutal ugliness. Marcus Nispel's vision shows a world where being murdered is not the worst thing you can face, but rather evil who likes to play with and break his food first. He will massacre you without laying a hand on your flesh. Now that is disturbing.

