‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Sequel Replaces Directors One Week Into Production

Whelp, it wouldn’t be a Texas Chainsaw Massacre story unless somebody got surprisingly axed, but woof, all does not seem well on set of the horror sequel. Deadline reports Legendary let go directors Andy and Ryan Tohill after a week of production over creative differences. David Blue Garcia, an Emmy-winning cinematographer, has been put in place as the new director.

The report notes that Legendary “didn’t spark to” the first footage, so Garcia is coming in to start from scratch. The Tohills, who first made a splash with 2018’s The Dig, were first announced as the sequel’s directors back in March, along with the news Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe) would produce.

“The Tohill’s vision is exactly what the fans want,” Alvarez said at the time. “It’s violent, exciting and so depraved that it will stay with you forever.”

The latest sequel in the Texas Chainsaw franchise will reportedly return to the roots of Tobe Hooper’s original, which introduced a van full of 20-somethings to the chainsaw-happy psychopath Leatherface and his family of backwoods Texas cannibals. The film, a hugely influential piece of blood-letting for the horror genre, sparked three direct sequels. In 2003, Platinum Dunes released a reboot—a shockingly good reboot, I might add— followed by a prequel, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, and two more sequels, Texas Chainsaw 3D and Leatherface.

This latest untitled sequel, which is filming in Bulgaria, stars Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U), Jacob Latimore (The Maze Runner) and Moe Dunford (Vikings).