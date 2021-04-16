In a good sign that it may soon have a release date, the upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel has been given a rating by the MPAA and an official title.

As revealed by FilmRatings (via JoBlo), the R-rating is for “strong bloody horror violence and gore, and language.” The MPAA has also revealed the film's official title: Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Much like the recent Halloween sequel, the title drops any other words to just be Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Details about the film have been particularly hush hush though producer Fede Álvarez had talked about some of what to expect in March. Álvarez confirmed that it was in fact a sequel and would include the original Leatherface as the villain who he called "old man Leatherface." As the director of the 2013 Evil Dead reboot as well the 2016 thriller Don’t Breathe, Álvarez is no stranger to creating projects new and old.

He also discussed how the film made use of a lot of practical effects, saying that "everything is a classic, old-school gags. It’s a very old-school approach to filmmaking. Vintage lenses… it’s very similar to the original film."

It has been a long wait for details about the sequel. The film initially had a rocky start to production with an unexpected director swap only one week after starting. Original directors Andy and Ryan Tohill were let go by the studio over creative differences. They were replaced by David Blue Garcia, an Emmy-winning cinematographer and director of the 2018 film Tejano, who started from scratch.

The first look at the film came back in October of 2020 when a poster was released that showed an abstract, watercolor depiction of Leatherface. It was revealed as a secret in the trailer for the Call of Duty Season 6 special event "The Haunting of Verdansk” that linked to the film’s official website. The poster also included a few lines of text: “In 1974, the world witnessed one of the most bizarre crimes in the annals of American history. In 2021, the face of madness returns."

Other than that poster, any plot details are still under wraps with writer Chris Thomas Devlin credited as the sole screenwriter. Devlin’s only other writing credit is for the upcoming film Cobweb, a thriller that is yet to be released. Devlin’s Cobweb screenplay had gained some buzz when it was selected to be on 2018 The Black List, which is an annual list of the "most-liked" motion picture screenplays not yet produced. It will be interesting to see where Devlin takes the Leatherface story after a previous run of less beloved sequels and even a prequel.

The film’s cast is also one to look out for as it features Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Jacob Latimore (The Maze Runner), Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U), Olwen Fouéré (Mandy) and Alice Krige (Star Trek: First Contact).

