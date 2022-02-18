Rhum, rhum! Simultaneous to its premiere on the platform earlier today, Netflix have announced the release of the soundtrack for gorefest requel Texas Chainsaw Massacre. While the film itself leaves a lot to be desired — more on that below — the soundtrack, composed by Colin Stetson of Hereditary and Color Out of Space fame, is a real highlight, combining rugged, grimy horns with a soundscape of spine-tingling scraping metal. The jump scare spikes are most effective, evocative of the rusty grumble of an old, stop-start chainsaw. You can practically smell the petrol. (And blood.)

Stetson said this about the album:

"It has been an honor and just way too much fun getting to musically world-build in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre universe. As with the subject matter and our iconic villain – all sputtering engines, metal scraping metal, faces on faces – the music is the sound of an old and decrepit abattoir, stirring to life and rattling off the dust after a great many years idle; made with Contrabass Saxophones, Tibetan bowls, and a hearty dose of wild turkey hunting calls; all twisted, stretched, and wearing masks of their own.”

While we can't fault Stetson's composition, the film itself is an unfortunate dud. Collider's Ross Bonaime had this to say in his scathing F-grade review: "This latest Texas Chainsaw Massacre makes matters even worse with its aimless themes and questionable concepts amongst the tedious kills. Maybe the influencers were right? Maybe it’s time for Leatherface to get cancelled." Yikes.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre hit Netflix earlier today. The soundtrack is available everywhere now from Milan Records. The film stars Elsie Fisher, Sarah Yarkin, Jacob Latimore, and Nell Hudson, along with Olwen Fouéré, who steps into the shoes of franchise protagonist Sally Hardesty, original actor Marilyn Burns having passed away in 2014.

Here's the official synopsis for Texas Chainsaw Massacre:

"Directed by David Blue Garcia, Texas Chainsaw Massacre centers on Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge."

