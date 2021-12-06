After being surrounded by silence for a few months, Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre got its first images, a brutal trailer, and now an official synopsis. While the synopsis introduces the new group of teenagers the cannibal killer will chase, the plot also revolves around the final girl Sally Hardesty, who’s back for revenge.

Sally was the sole survivor of the massacre shown in Tobe Hooper’s 1974 slasher classic that introduced the killer Leatherface to the world. By pointing out how Sally is “hell-bent on seeking revenge” on the upcoming sequel, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s synopsis confirms the new chapter of the franchise will follow the footsteps of 2018’s Halloween, which brought back Michael Myers to fight against Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode. Unfortunately, however, Marilyn Burns won’t be back to the role of Sally, due to the actress having passed away in 2014. In her place is Mandy star Olwen Fouéré, who’ll take on the duty of being the only person ever to escape Leatherface’s chainsaw.

The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre is set many years after the events of Hooper’s original sequel, in a timeline where no one heard about Leatherface in a long time. By ignoring the original movie’s seven sequels, the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre will set a new showdown between the masked killer and surviving final girl Sally Hardesty. While there’s a new cast and crew involved with the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre, fans can be sure the project respects Hooper’s original story by sticking to an R-rated and featuring many gruesome deaths.

Image via Netflix

RELATED:‌ How 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2' Succeeds By Spoofing the Original

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is directed by David Blue Garcia (Tejano) from a script by Chris Thomas Devlin. The film’s cast includes Elsie Fisher (Castle Rock), Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U), Moe Dunford (The Dig), Alice Krige (Star Trek), Jacob Latimore (The Maze Runner), Nell Hudson (Victoria), Jessica Allain (The Laundromat), Sam Douglas (Snatch), William Hope (Dark Shadows), and Jolyon Coy (War & Peace) star.

The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre was shot in Bulgaria last year. The film is produced by filmmaker Fede Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues for Bad Hombre Films, as well as Kim Henkel, Ian Henkel, and Pat Cassidy of Exurbia Films. Álvarez and Rodo worked together to reboot Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead franchise in 2013, to critical acclaim. So, we can already say that the duo treats beloved horror franchises with due respect.

The R-rated Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel comes exclusively to Netflix on February 18, 2022. Check out the film’s official synopsis below.

Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge.

9 Best Slasher Films You Can Stream Right Now Slash your way into the Halloween season with these must-watch films.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email