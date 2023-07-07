Many iconic horror franchises have made major comebacks recently like Halloween, Scream, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. However, these legendary properties aren’t just being restricted to the big screen as merchandise has introduced a whole new generation of genre fans to these classic slasher characters. This includes t-shirts, action figures, and killer board games. One of the biggest contributors to this has been Funko who aren't just making Pops for the likes of Michael Myers and Leatherface. Now the famous toy company has unveiled their latest spooky tabletop game based on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Titled The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Slaughterhouse, the game is a two-five player experience. One player is a dreaded member of the cannibal loving Sawyer family while the other players take the roles of the potential victims trying to survive the carnage. Included in the blood-soaked madness are custom sculpted figures, dice, 140 cards in highly-detailed visceral art style, and an achievement system that lets players unlock special cards which can carry over to your next game. The atmospheric board design is also sure to make horror fans feel right at home with the game even having a unique story-driven ending. Texas Chainsaw Massacre now joins Scream and Indiana Jones in Funko’s ever expanding game lineup.

The Legacy of Texas Chainsaw Massacre

When the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre was released in 1974, moviegoers hadn’t seen anything like it. The Tobe Hooper directed nightmare defined atmospheric horror for a generation with its thick funhouse-like camera movements and sharp cinematography that felt like it would cut you if you tried to reach out and touch it. The film had a real world documentary style that just added so much to Texas Chainsaw’s sickening horror and its sun-soaked makes it the perfect summer slasher. That’s even before you get to Leatherface who has become one of the genre’s biggest iconics in its history. The human face wearing fan-favorite has now appeared in eight films of varying quality in the last 50 years with the latest being the 2022 Netflix legacy sequel simply titled Texas Chainsaw Massacre. There’s no news on where the popular slasher villain will pop up next, but the franchise is getting its very own video game that will be released later this year. That asymmetrical multiplayer game’s plot is very similar to Funko’s new tabletop game.

When is Funko’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre Game Releasing?

Funko’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Slaughterhouse Game will be released on September 1, 2023. That’s just in time for the devilish Halloween season. You can pre-order the game on Amazon for $29.99. While you wait, the latest Texas Chainsaw Massacre film is streaming on Netflix now.