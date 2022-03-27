The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a horror classic and a staple in the slasher subgenre. Released in 1974, the film has a sharp political edge responding to social anxieties that arose with the end of the 60s counterculture movement and the beginning of Nixon’s presidency. From the disintegration of the American nuclear family to the economic consequences of corporatizing the meatpacking industry, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre addresses various topics through a horror/exploitation lens to deliver a truly shocking cinematic experience. 21 years later, Kim Henkel, co-writer of the original, would return to the backwoods of Texas for another chainsaw movie, albeit of a slightly different flavor. Debuting at the SXSW Film Festival in 1995, the fourth installment of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series, The Next Generation, was met with much critical derision which continues to this day (its current rotten tomatoes score is 16%). Many compare it unfavorably to the original, noting its lack of scares, plot incoherence, and cheap production values as the making of a mess. Such comparisons, however, seem to miss the mark, for while The Next Generation re-appropriates basic plot elements from the original, it isn’t at all interested in recreating its predecessor - it’s much too 90s for that. Sandwiched between Wes Craven’s New Nightmare and Scream, this film exemplifies meta-horror in such an understated and clever way that it sabotaged itself during its initial release. 27 years later, it holds up as a cult classic, offering insightful commentary on the horror genre and the film industry as a whole.

To properly view The Next Generation, it’s helpful to know the film’s context in horror canon. Since the original’s release, the horror genre had undergone a major transformation from gritty exploitation to popcorn entertainment; the brutality of the 70s was replaced by the campiness of the 80s and no subgenre better illustrates this change than slashers. Where a silent stalker wielding some phallic weapon had once inspired terror, it was now played for laughs. Consequently, Leatherface could no longer be scary in the way that was originally intended. This movie understands this and interprets the character in a comedic light. As evident in the film’s numerous chase scenes, Leatherface is more of a bumbling fool than a killing machine, barely able to apprehend his moronic teenage victims. The film further emasculates Leatherface by fully embracing him as a drag queen who listens to Marlene Dietrich while painting his lips red in a scene Fassbinder would appreciate.

The film recognizes that comedy and horror are two sides of the same coin, both genres responding to unspoken truths, subjects that don’t make polite dinner conversation. Rather than going for straight comedy, Henkel’s movie takes a B-movie, so-bad-that-it’s-good approach. The film is aware of its low quality, but still takes itself seriously, never devolving into pure parody. This is where the film is almost too smart for its own good, as many viewers seem to be unaware that it’s in on the joke; unlike later films that openly display their meta-ness, The Next Generation masquerades as a typical slasher, without savvy one-liners or explicit genre references. However, it’s not only in on the joke, but it’s telling the joke, and it is the joke. The film takes some of the scariest moments of the original and turns them on their head. The harrowing final chase becomes a bombastic, Mad Max-like getaway, the creepy gas station clerk becomes a corny girlboss with breast implants, the meat hook scene goes from a display of Leatherface’s inhumanity to a display of his incompetence. The Next Generation recognizes that horror movies, specifically slashers, have gone as far as they can within their constraints; the only direction left was subversive comedy.

Rather than stopping there, The Next Generation delves into even deeper insight, addressing what exactly had put these constraints on horror films and caused the genre to fall into decline by the early 90s. By the third act, the film has arrived at its climatic family dinner scene, a Texas Chainsaw standard in which the family terrorizes the final girl (Jenny in this installment, played by an energetic Renée Zellweger) before her inevitable escape. Things take a different turn though when a mysterious black limo pulls up to the Sawyer residence. This is revealed to be Rothman, a member of a secret society whose sole purpose is to show people “the meaning of horror.” Rothman goes on to scold the family, specifically household head Vilmer (Matthew McConaughey at his hunkiest) for not delivering the scares. A few minutes later, during the final chase scene, Rothman makes another appearance, killing Vilmer via airplane collision and rescuing Jenny in his limo. He apologizes to her, saying that it was supposed to be a “spiritual experience.” These last few scenes find Texas Chainsaw at its most surreal and compelling as it indirectly addresses the audience, predicting their disappointment with the film.

Yet, the lack of horror in the movie isn’t Vilmer’s fault, but rather Rothman’s, for it’s under his direction that Vilmer fails. Vilmer and the whole Sawyer family are merely employees acting under Rothman’s orders of showing people the meaning of horror and this is precisely where the fault lies - horror doesn’t have meaning by itself, it can’t exist without an object. In this regard, it seems that the film is critiquing horror devoid of meaning, which is exactly what had been plaguing the genre, leading it to its decline. The 80s and early 90s saw a barrage of sequels oversaturate the market, their sole purpose being profit; the industry demand for profit had constrained the genre and made it no longer scary. What better way to depict this than by making a non-horror, horror sequel to a horror classic. The Next Generation is not only a reflection on the genre but also a prediction of what’s to come. It understands the extremely cyclic nature of the genre and knows that with a new generation, the slasher will be reborn, which is what happened with 2003’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake.

