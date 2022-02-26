Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The beginning of Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the newest entry in the long-running series, opens on a television report recounting the events of the first film. Narrated by the original movie’s narrator, John Larroquette, it describes how, many decades ago, a killer known as Leatherface wreaked havoc on a group of unsuspecting travelers. He used a variety of tools to do so, though none were more terrifying than the chainsaw that has become known as his preferred weapon of choice. It explains how there was only one survivor from the brutal attack: Sally Hardesty.

As the camera pulls back from the television, we find ourselves in a gas station with Elsie Fisher's Lila. She is on her way to the small town of Harlow, Texas with her sister Melody (Sarah Yarkin) and her friends for a business venture. After watching the report intently, Lila then goes to ask the gas station manager more about what exactly happened to Hardesty. He briefly explains to her how she joined the Texas Ranger Division in pursuit of Leatherface, though was never able to find him over the decades on account of the whole ‘wears other people’s skin on his face’ thing. It is an opening that is practically shouting that Hardesty will be a crucial element of this newest story, building up anticipation for her return.

It soon becomes clear that such anticipation was misplaced and a deception to fool us into thinking Hardesty would actually be a major part of this story. The film not only doesn't do anything interesting with the character, it utterly wastes her. To understand how unfortunate this is, it is important to remember the iconic status Hardesty had not just in the original film but in horror cinema broadly. The ending scene of Tobe Hooper’s original 1974 atmospheric masterpiece remains one of the most terrifying and affecting finales of any horror film to date. It saw Hardesty barely manage to escape by running from the nightmarish house where she had been held captive and get into the bed of a passing truck.

The scene is mesmerizing and unsettling as Hardesty, played with an outstanding sense of range by the late Marilyn Burns, is overcome by a combination of terror mixed with elation. She has lost her brother, Franklin, but now is also free from the horrors that she had to endure. As she is screaming and laughing at the same time, we get a glimpse of the broken person who barely managed to get out with her life. As she speeds away into the distance with a chainsaw-wielding Leatherface growing farther away behind her, the viewer is left in awe of the chaos and beauty of this final scene. While certainly difficult to imagine following that, this film doesn’t even seem remotely interested in trying.

Instead, the entire role of Hardesty serves as a misdirect, a ploy to drum up interest in an utterly lackluster sequel. The first time we actually see her in the film is at the half-hour mark when she gets a call that Leatherface has been spotted. Played by a dedicated and similarly wasted Olwen Fouéré, Hardesty immediately loads a bag with a shotgun poking out of it in the back of her truck. She takes a look at an old photo of her now-deceased friends, a token the film uses in place of anything resembling character development, before speeding off to go get revenge. It should be noted that speeding is perhaps an overstatement as it isn’t for nearly another half-hour that she actually gets to the main town where the majority of the film was actually taking place. By the time she does, she is too late.

She is too late both in the sense that almost everyone who came to the town is dead and in that she is rendered inconsequential. There were moments that one actually wondered if she had taken a wrong turn on the way to the town and would ever make it there at all. Made worse is the fact that, after this extended buildup to her return and hope she would have some significance in the story, she is killed by Leatherface soon after arriving on the scene. Her death is not in itself a bad thing, though it lacks any sense of weight or significance because of how little actual presence she had in the story. To have such a memorable character like Hardesty spend most of the film traveling in the background and then get dispatched without a second thought is a perplexing decision that betrays the film's lack of vision.

In her death, she is literally thrown in a pile of trash. It becomes an unintended, on-the-nose indication of what the film actually thinks about how much attention it should give to developing Hardesty as a character. Despite a valiant effort by Fouéré, she is a painfully one-note character who is solely defined by her trauma that is never fully excavated. It is part of a regrettably shallow trend in horror that is fast becoming a trope. Similar to Laurie Strode in Halloween Kills, the writing of Hardesty’s character is so superficially built around trauma that she ends up feeling more like a cardboard cutout of a caricature than an actual character. In the final moments, where she lies dying in a pile of garbage, Hardesty gives a brief monologue to hammer home one more time just how haunted she was by Leatherface over all these years. At this moment, you realize that you know practically nothing about this character or who she was other than her trauma. When Sally shows her frustration that Leatherface doesn't remember her and her friends, it's easy to feel the same frustration that the Texas Chainsaw Massacre filmmakers have similarly forgotten her throughout most of this film.

This is by no means an issue solely with this film as it also can be a reductive aspect of storytelling in general. As The New Yorker's Parul Sehgal writes in her piece The Case Against the Trauma Plot: “trauma has become synonymous with backstory” and “flattens, distorts, reduces character to symptom.” As Sehgal argues, trauma in stories does have the potential to be a “rung of a ladder” that climbs to other elements of a character. This is also the case with Elsie Fisher's Lila, whose background is defined by the trauma of a school shooting—another element that Texas Chainsaw Massacre doesn't know what to do with after it's introduced. In the case of Hardesty, to continue the metaphor, it is not just that the character is trapped on that first rung but something worse: she hadn’t even begun to climb it before being cut down.

There was such potential to do so much more with the character by giving her something resembling a multifaceted story. Texas Chainsaw Massacre opts to instead be reductive to the point of being a waste, dragging Hardesty back for what is a woefully unceremonious end.

