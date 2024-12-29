When it comes to epic television miniseries events, some of the best of the bunch are Westerns. Be it Lonesome Dove, Hatfields & McCoys, 1883, or Into the West, there is a lot of history left to uncover. But when it comes to the Western, no state in the union quite hits the horse opera on the head quite like the Lone Star State itself. So, when History Channel produced the five-part Texas Rising in 2015, audiences weren't surprised that the narrative featured quite a dynamic cast of actors that included heavyweights like Bill Paxton, Ray Liotta, Brendan Fraser, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan opposite notable up-and-comers Max Thieriot and Cynthia Addai-Robinson. If you're looking for the next big Western miniseries to devour, look no further than this one, which witnesses the birth of the infamous Texas Rangers.

'Texas Rising' Was an Explosive Look at Post-Alamo Texas

Image via History Channel

What sets a series like Texas Rising apart from other historical narratives of its kind is that this History Channel epic doesn't highlight the Battle at the Alamo. It makes sense that this might come as a surprise, especially given how important that event was (and still is) to Texas history. But instead of chronicling the horrific events of the infamous battle, Texas Rising starts at the very end of the Alamo conflict. Taking place in the year 1836, the miniseries highlights the Texas Revolution by following historical figures like General Sam Houstin (Paxton), the first president of the Republic of Texas who led the Texas Army against the Mexican General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna (Olivier Martinez). Along with him is an array of soldiers and militants who aim to keep Texas free from the imposing Mexican forces, even if the rest of the Union — namely President Andrew Jackson (Kris Kristofferson) — is unwilling to help.

Texas Rising is chock-full of fabulous performances from stars like Bill Paxton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and Ray Liotta, who elevate this far beyond the usual scope or scale of television. The visuals themselves exude a distinct cinematic quality that's as impressive as any big-screen Western epic. This miniseries pulls from all avenues in order to craft this tale, borrowing not just from the historical record but traditional Texan folklore as well. Characters like Addai-Robinson's "Yellow Rose of Texas," Emily West, for example, is a folk heroine who has continued to spark interest centuries later, and adds masterfully to the Texas Rising story. But not every mythic character in the miniseries is, indeed, historical. Ray Liotta's Lorca, though he might feel historical in some sense, is actually a physical representation of all those who died at The Alamo. While there was no avenger who slaughtered the Mexican army for revenge, Lorca is the material voice of the fallen and haunts the Republic of Texas as the loss at the Alamo itself did.

As far as the rest of the characters are concerned, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's breakout Captain 'Deaf' Smith is one of the best parts of Texas Rising. His fight to keep both his country and his mixed family safe often feels like an uphill battle, but he, along with those by his side, keeps on swinging. Because the series chronicles the birth of the Texas Rangers, Max Thieriot's Jack Hays and Robert Baker's William 'Bigfoot' Wallace are also essential to the narrative, even if their story doesn't intersect with the rest immediately. Their budding friendship as they make their way across Texas is endearing, and as the Rangers begin to come together, we can see that the longstanding Texas tradition has its roots in honor, justice, and brotherhood.

Related Kenny Rogers Was Responsible for Reuniting These TV Western Icons You gotta know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em...

The 'Texas Rising' Miniseries Received Mixed Reviews, but Is Still Worth a Binge

Close

Despite the exceptional cast and the miniseries' generally compelling atmosphere, Texas Rising received largely mixed reviews from both critics and audiences alike. Brian Lowry of Variety deemed the project "wonderfully cast and otherwise completely wooden," comparing it unfavorably to previously eventful productions like Lonesome Dove or even History's previous Bill Paxton-led historical drama, Hatfields & McCoys. Justin Moyer of The Washington Post made similar connections, noting that Texas Rising feels more like an extension of John Wayne's epic, The Alamo, rather than a direct historical adaptation that dealt with the nuance and complexities of the Texas-Mexico conflict. Our very own Allison Keane called the miniseries "overstuffed and undercooked" in her Collider review.

Nevertheless, Texas Rising was nominated for a handful of Primetime Emmys, and remains an interesting take on a very distinct period in Texan history. An impressive, if uneven, feat directed by Roland Joffé, the five-part historical drama is a bit light on historical fact, but full of some great fictional re-tellings. Yes, a few characters get lost in the shuffle, but those who remain in the spotlight keep us interested until the end. It may not chronicle the whole Texas story, but it's worth checking out if you can't quite stay away from Westerns.

Texas Rising is available to stream on Prime Video.

Texas Rising Release Date Cast Seasons

Watch on Prime Video