Focus Features has set the release date for A.V. Rockwell's feature-length directorial debut, A Thousand and One, according to a recent report from Deadline, with confirmation that the film will officially be released in theaters on March 31, 2023. The film will be based on a script written by Rockwell and produced under Sight Unseen, Makeready, and Hillman Grad Productions. Rockwell's previous writing and directing credits include short films such as Feathers from 2018, The Gospel from 2016, and an episode from Boomerang, a comedy series.

While specific details about the upcoming film remain a mystery, multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor, who previously appeared in Coming 2 America, stars in the film as Inez, a free-spirited and unapologetic character who kidnaps her son Terry, a 6-year-old from the foster care system. Set in a rapidly changing New York, the two will attempt to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability. More information about the film, such as casting and further plot details, will likely be revealed as its release date approaches.

With Taylor set to star in the movie with a rising talent attached to direct a potentially emotionally gripping story, A Thousand and One could be an exciting film for audiences to look out for when it debuts next spring. Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev of Sight Unseen serve as producers for the movie alongside Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani from Hillman Grad. Brad Weston​​​​​​​ of Makeready also produces the film with Sight Unseen’s Oren Moverman attached as an executive producer with Rachel Jacobs. Focus Features will distribute the film to U.S. theaters.

Alongside the eventual release of A Thousand and One, Taylor will also star in White Men Can't Jump, an upcoming remake of the classic sports comedy of the same name. Directed by Calmatic, the film will debut in theaters at an undetermined date by 20th Century Studios. It was recently reported that Taylor is set to star in The Smack, an upcoming heist thriller from director David M. Rosenthal. She will be co-starring with Kathy Bates (Misery), Alan Arkin (Argo), and Casey Affleck (Manchester By the Sea). Previous acting credits include appearances in the television series Star, Coming 2 America, which starred Eddie Murphy, and Stomp the Yard 2: Homecoming.

A Thousand and One will debut in theaters on March 31, 2023.