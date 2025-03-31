Teyana Taylor is one of the most intriguing stars in the Hollywood stratosphere. She is multi-talented, charismatic and exudes sex appeal. Fans fell in love with her family on their reality show, We Got Love Teyana & Iman, assuming Teyana and her NBA-playing husband, Iman Shumpert, and their two adorable daughters were the perfect family. Like most idealistic pairings, the marriage morphed into another toxic Hollywood divorce after 10 years together and 7 years of marriage. Teyana hoped to keep the ugly details out of the public eye, but Iman's feelings were hurt, and he leaked the couple's drama to the press. Teyana's long-time fans were disappointed the relationship had turned out to be a farce, but her positive energy and consistent fashion slays made it hard to dwell too long on the divorce and instead her followers focused on her successful art and film projects. But now, she's with Hollywood's former most eligible bachelor: Mufasa's Aaron Pierre. And with the buzz surrounding their romance, we want to see it play out on the small screen.

Teyana Taylor Has Everyone's Dream Bae

Image via SyFy

No one doubted Teyana would find love again. But fans were surprised when she popped out at the 2025 Oscars on the arm of Hollywood's newest hearthrob, Aaron Pierre. If you aren't familiar with the name, you are certainly familiar with his sexy baritone as he played Mufasa in Disney's prequel to The Lion King. Before that, he wowed audiences in Netflix's blockbuster Rebel Ridge. With his 6'3 muscular frame and magical bluish green eyes, Aaron Pierre has been a trending topic for almost a year. The 30-year-old has handled his newfound fame with dignity and humility, nodding politely when asked about his past. Although he has to be aware of the effect he has on female reporters fawning over his looks, he comes across as humble and extremely down-to-earth, making him even more attractive. His magazine spreads, red carpet appearances and even his Jennifer Hudson Show appearance went viral based solely on him just showing up.

After the Oscars, Teyana and Aaron both attended the exclusive Vanity Fair after party. The shock of the evening came when the two joined the celebrities taking photos on the red carpet together looking much cozier than colleagues posing at an event together. Before the Vanity Fair party photos could act as the couple's coming out statement, Teyana and Aaron collaborated on an Instagram post with a series of stunning black and white photos together. The photos were taken at Jay Z and Beyonce's Gold party and featured the two in various romance-inspired poses with the caption, "Oscar night in black and white. No grey area."

If Teyana and Aaron were hoping to break the internet with their collaborative post, their attempts proved to be more than successful. The two refrained from making a public statement, choosing to let the photos speak for themselves. But the internet wasn't the only thing broken by their declaration. Teyana's ex-husband Iman allegedly leaked some information about their divorce settlement to the press in an attempt to besmirch her name. Frustrated and angered by his antics, Teyana took to Instagram LIVE to air out her issues with him, starting with what some believe was a naughty nod at her new boo.

Teyana Addressed the Issues With Her Ex-Husband On An Instagram LIVE

Image via Focus Features

Teyanna's rant started with a sexual innuendo that was certain to land with Iman and serve as notice that she'd moved on in every way possible. "What if I want to get my back blown out in peace? You think I got time to talk about a divorce that's a year old? That's a year old y'all!" she lamented. She went on to accuse Iman of paying bloggers to report false information about their divorce settlement. She explained in colorful detail Iman's spiteful attempts to shade her publicly when she had every intention of keeping their private life out of the media. The majority of her narrative focused on her frustration with her ex-husband, but fans were fixated on the sexual reference made in the opening of the video.

Teyana has moved on from her emotional breakdown regarding Iman's immaturity, but fans are more interested in seeing her and her slightly younger "boo thang" Aaron share their relationship on reality television. Teyana is a master of fashion-forward looks on the red carpet and inspirational creative movements. Whether it's her upcoming film, One Battle After Another, performing on 'The Masked Singer' or her collaboration with Nike or her sexual dance iterations onstage, Teyana is a force to be reckoned with. Having Aaron on her arm and in her bed only adds to her intrigue, making fans desperate for a sighting or information on the beautiful couple's lifestyle. Teyana hasn't been on reality television since she was married to Iman, but with everything she has going on in 2025, it would be a great time to find a production partner and bring her life back to reality televi