TGIF (Thank God, It's Friday) is not just a popular phrase used to show excitement for the end of the work week but it also has another meaning, "Thank Goodness, It's Funny." Back when sitcoms and laugh tracks ruled primetime television, the abbreviation described the sacred two hours of family-friendly comedies on ABC. Premiering in the fall of 1989, the popular block of shows dominated ratings.

Hearts were broken in 2000 when the magical weekend-starting entertainment ended due to a decreased following. While ABC has tried to recreate the nostalgic night, nothing has quite caught on in the same way. It's time to take a look back at some of TGIF's favorite fictional families and here some of the shows that will certainly bring back great memories.

13 'The Hughleys'

Created by D.L. Hughley

Image via ABC

Back in the late ‘90s, there were few comics hotter than D.L. Hughley. So, it wasn’t much of a surprise when ABC picked up the pilot for The Hughleys, which centers around a vending machine salesman and his family, his wife Yvonne (Elise Neal) and two children, Sydney (Ashley Monique Clark), and Michael (Dee Jay Daniels).

While it’s not one of the more beloved sitcoms, The Hughleys was, arguably, one of the best shows going in TGIF’s dark years

Premiering in 1998 on TGIF, The Hughleys' timing was pretty bad, as the TV landscape was shifting, and viewers weren’t staying home much on Friday nights. Also, the TGIF block, as a whole, was on a downturn it never recovered from. The series was canceled by ABC after its second season, but found new life on the now-defunt UPN network and, after its series finale in 2002, in syndication. While it’s not one of the more beloved sitcoms, The Hughleys was, arguably, one of the best shows going in TGIF’s dark years.

Watch On Netflix

12 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire'

Created by David Briggs, Steven Knight, and Mike Whitehall

Image via ABC

Back at the dawn of the 2000s, the TGIF block was on a spiral that it never recovered from. To try to stop this, ABC imported a British game show called Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, as part of a two-week special. Tapping Regis Philbin to host the show, Millionaire (as it would later be referred to as), wasn’t supposed to be a staple of the TGIF block.

But the show proved to be a massive hit, and it isn’t a stretch to say that Millionaire was the game show of the 2000s, made famous for its tense moments. While it moved off the TGIF slot after its first season (after execs saw how massive the show became), we can still count Millionaire as a staple of the famous block in its early years.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Release Date August 16, 1999 Cast Regis Philbin Main Genre Game Show Seasons 21 Network Channel 2 , Keshet 12 , Channel Eser Character(s) Himself - Host , Uncredited Expand

Watch On Hulu

11 'Mr. Belvedere'

Created by Franck Dungan and Jeff Stein

Image via ABC

OK, Mr. Belvedere isn’t quite considered a “TGIF” show, but it was one of the premier Friday night sitcoms during the latter half of the ‘80s. Based off Gwen Davenport’s 1947 novel, Belvedere, Mr. Belvedere follows a posh, English butler as he works to adapt himself in an upper-middle-class household in suburban Pittsburgh.

Mr. Belvedere is sometimes considered an underrated ‘80s sitcom, especially given that it was competing against such titans as NBC’s The Cosby Show and ABC’s own Who’s the Boss? and Growing Pains. So, the sitcom was always going to struggle for air. However, looking back, Mr. Belvedere is truly a gem, a hilarious gem, of its time.

Mr. Belvedere Release Date March 15, 1985 Cast Christopher Hewett , Bob Uecker , Ilene Graff , Rob Stone , Tracy Wells , Brice Beckham , Michele Matheson , Casey Ellison Main Genre Comedy Seasons 6 Creator(s) Frank Dungan , Jeff Stein Writers Fredric Weiss , Jeffrey Ferro , Liz Sage , Doug Steckler , Lisa Albert , Nancy Steen , Wayne Kline , Doug McIntyre , Bob Perlow , Gene Braunstein Network ABC Directors Noam Pitlik , Michael Zinberg , Rob Stone Producers Frank Dungan , Jeff Stein , Tony Sheehan , Patricia Rickey Expand

Buy On Amazon

10 'Clueless' (1996-1999)

Created by Amy Heckerling

Image via ABC

Making plans on a Friday night in the '90s? As if! There were way too many solid shows to watch. Clueless was one of them, appearing in the TGIF lineup for one season. Clueless follows Cher Horowitz (Rachel Blanchard), a wealthy and popular high school student who, along with her best friend Dionne Davenport (Stacey Dash), enjoys navigating the social scene of their upscale high school. The show was based on the 1995 popular movie of the same name with Alicia Silverstone as Cher. The adaptation wasn't as iconic as the movie, but it was a legitimate small-screen version.

Cher, her family, and Tai were played by different actors (Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, and Brittany Murphy did not return for the series). While Stacey Dash, Donald Faison, and Elisa Donovan did sign on. The trendy wardrobes and cool California lingo were also brought into the half-hour format. The TV series captures the spirit of the original film, maintaining its humor and wit. While Clueless only lasted for three seasons, it became a cult classic and is fondly remembered for its portrayal of teenage life in the 1990s.

Clueless (1996) Release Date September 20, 1996 Cast Rachel Blanchard , Stacey Dash , Donald Faison , Elisa Donovan , Sean Holland , Doug Sheehan , Twink Caplan , Chris M. Allport , Dwayne Hickman , Linda Carlson , Heather Gottlieb , Beverly Archer , christina milian , Lea Moreno Young , Rance Howard , Veronica Webb , Nicole Bilderback , Cristine Rose , Jack Brewer , Bronson Pinchot , Clive Revill , Tim Conway , Jacob Vargas , Kerri Strug Seasons 3 Main Genre Comedy Creator(s) Amy Heckerling Expand

Clueless is currently not available to stream, rent, or purchase.

9 'Sister, Sister' (1994-1999)

Created by Kim Bass, Gary Gilbert, and Fred Shafferman

Image via The WB

With twins Tia and Tamara, it was double the laughs on Sister, Sister. The series begins when the two sisters accidentally cross paths at a shopping mall. Upon discovering that they are long-lost twins, Tia and Tamera decide to live together, bringing their adoptive parents into each other's lives.

Although they had to deal with the annoying neighbor, Roger (Marques Houston), their lives together were pretty much perfect. As they went from high school to college, their hair went from curly to straight. Their outfits got increasingly amazing, but did anyone secretly miss the bucket hats once the twins moved on from that fashion phase? Moreover, much of the series is set in the high school where Tia and Tamera attend. The show addresses typical teenage issues, such as crushes, friendships, and academic challenges. Sister, Sister resonated with a diverse audience and remains a fondly remembered part of 1990s sitcom television and TGIF block.

Sister, Sister Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 1, 1994 Cast Tia Mowry , Tamera Mowry , Jackée Harry , marqueshouston , Tim Reid Seasons 6 Main Genre Comedy

8 'Hangin' With Mr. Cooper' (1992-1997)

Created by Jeff Franklin

Image via ABC

Hangin' with Mr. Cooper centers on Mark Cooper, played by comedian and actor Mark Curry. Mark is a former NBA player who becomes a substitute teacher and coach at his old high school. The show primarily revolves around Mark's experiences as he navigates the challenges of his new career while balancing his personal life and relationships with friends and family. The show was a "slam dunk" on TGIF for three of its five seasons.

As the show became more family-friendly, members of Mark's family moved into the already crowded house he lived in with Robin (Dawnn Lewis) and Vanessa (Holly Robinson Peete). That's where viewers met Nicole, played by a young Raven-Symoné. Thank goodness everyone got along! Hangin' With Mr. Cooper contributed to the 1990s sitcom landscape, providing a blend of comedy, relatable characters, and themes that resonated with audiences during its run.

Hangin' with Mr. Cooper Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 22, 1992 Cast Marquise Wilson , Raven-Symone Seasons 5 Main Genre Comedy

7 'Step by Step' (1991-1998)

Created by William Bickley and Michael Warren

Image via ABC

Six (seven once Lily was born) energetic kids, an eccentric cousin, and a couple deeply in love despite the chaos surrounding them... that was Step By Step in a nutshell. The series revolves around two single parents who spontaneously decide to get married, blending their respective families into one household. Fans loved watching the siblings and parents adjust to their new life as a blended family living in Wisconsin.

The popular Step by Step was an integral part of the TGIF block for six years. Throughout that time, it featured storylines involving school issues, crushes, heartbreak, and most often, sibling spats. J.T. (Brandon Call), Al (Christine Lakin), Brendan (Josh Byrne), Dana (Staci Keanan), Karen (Angela Watson), Mark (Christopher Castile), and Lily (Emily Mae Young) sure kept their parents (played by Patrick Duffy and Suzanne Somers) busy as the Fosters and the Lamberts learned to live together and love each other.

Step by Step Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 20, 1991 Cast Patrick Duffy , Suzanne Somers , Staci Keanan , Brandon Call , Angela Watson , Christine Lakin , Patrika Darbo , Christopher Castile , Josh Byrne , Jason Marsden , Bronson Pinchot , Sasha Mitchell Seasons 7 Creator Creator(s) William Bickley , Robert L. Boyett Writers Adam Markowitz , Liz Sage , Matt Ember , Bob Colleary , Robin J. Stein , Scott S. Gorden , Brian Bird , Garrett Donovan , John Wierick , Neil Goldman , Pamela Eells , Sally Lapiduss Network ABC Directors Patrick Duffy , Rich Correll , Joel Zwick , John Tracy , Mark Linn-Baker Producers Bob Rosenfarb Expand

6 'Family Matters' (1989-1998)

Created by William Bickley and Michael Warren

Image via ABC

Family Matters is a spin-off of the popular sitcom Perfect Strangers. From 1989 to 1997, the Winslows (and an Urkel) were part of the TGIF lineup. Harriette (Jo Marie Payton) and Carl (Reginald VelJohnson) were the parents of Eddie (Darius McCrary), Laura (Kellie Shanygne Williams), and Judy (Jaimee Foxworth). Although Judy seemed to vanish into thin air a few seasons, viewers watched the remaining offspring blossom from slightly awkward pre-teens to attractive and cool young adults.

The middle-class family lived in Chicago, right next door to Steve Urkel (Jaleel White). Many episodes included the "nerd" trying to win the heart of Laura. He even used science to create an alter ego that she quickly fell for. Harriette's sister and adorable nephew joined in on the family fun, as well. Moreover, Family Matters blends family dynamics, humor, and some fantastical elements associated with Urkel's inventions, making it an essential installment of TGIF.

Family Matters Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 22, 1989 Cast Reginald VelJohnson , Darius McCrary , Jaleel White Seasons 9 Number of Episodes 215 Creator William Bickley, Michael Warren Main Genre Sitcom Expand

5 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' (1996-2003)

Created by Nell Scovell