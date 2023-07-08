The Mandalorian has brought us a lot of characters to fall in love with in its three seasons on Disney+. Whether it is through a series of merchandise for Grogu or the deep love for Din Djarin that fans have, the show has a lot of love for it. Which makes the Hot Toys figures for the series so special. Now, fans can bring home a Nite Owl who makes our Bo-Katan Kryze proud. We're talking about Koska Reeves. Played by Mercedes Varnado, the character first appeared in Season 2 with Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and returned to her side in Season 3. And this figure is perfect for the Nite Owl fans out there.

The figure is based on her Season 2 and Season 3 appearance in The Mandalorian and "features a hand-painted headsculpt with a detailed likeness of Mercedes Varnado as Koska Reeves. This deluxe action figure also comes with a Mandalorian helmet and jetpack. Koska is dressed in detailed armor with weathered effects plus a skillfully tailored undersuit. Always ready for battle, she comes armed with a blaster pistol, a grappling hook, and a rifle. Her accessories include two booster fire effects and a flamethrower effect."

Koska Reeves is currently available for pre-order for $270 dollars and does pair well with Sideshow's Bo-Katan figure and the rest of their collection for The Mandalorian as a whole.

Close

RELATED: Take Home the Power of Fennec Shand With a New 'The Book of Boba Fett' Figure From Hot Toys

A Clan of Characters

With a show like The Mandalorian, you'd think that characters like Koska Reeves would fall to the wayside. After all, many clung to Grogu and didn't want to let him go so a character who appears as a side character in someone else's story might not be that important. However, where the show shines is in how it brings to life these characters so simply right out the gate so we do tend to love them very quickly and deeply when we get to meet them. Reeves was working with Bo-Katan and then later worked with Axe Woves in Season 3 but she was still a force of power in the series. That's what makes a figure like the Koska Reeves 1/6 Scale figure by Hot Toys so amazing.

All the Hot Toys figures bring to life these characters in stunning detail and Varnado's features for Koska Reeves are no different. Make sure to get your figure today while you can and have her join your collection alongside Bo-Katan!