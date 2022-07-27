Netflix has set a release date for its limited series Thai Cave Rescue, Deadline has reported. The series is based on the real-life rescue operation of twelve Wild Boars soccer team players and their coach in 2018; the group was trapped in Tham Luang caves due to heavy rainfall and needed a massive international recovery mission that garnered worldwide attention.

The series will see the events unfolding from the boys' point of view and is shot across Thailand including the Tham Luang caves. Thai Cave Rescue was created by Designated Survivor alums Michael Russell Gunn and Dana Ledoux Miller and is directed by Thai director Baz Poonpiriya along with Thai-American director Kevin Tancharoen. Speaking of the project, Poonpiriya said,

“Thai Cave Rescue is the first opportunity for audiences worldwide to see the Tham Luang story in a new and more emotional light — centering the perspectives of the 12 Wild Boars, Coach Eak, and heroes like Saman ‘Ja Sam’ Gunan, whose lives beyond the operation remain largely outside the public spotlight.”

Though the event Netflix presents is a fictionalized retelling of the actual events, the streamer claims the series to be “the most authentic and expansive retelling yet.” Tancharoen explains, “As a Thai American, I feel so incredibly fortunate to help tell this story through the lens and soul of the Thai people. I wanted to bring my experience of telling big superhero stories to the real world. One where real-life superheroes worked together for a common cause regardless of where they were from, and the only superpowers are the perseverance of the human spirit and what we can accomplish when we work together.”

Image via Netflix

12 young Thai local actors portray the twelve players, and the filming took place at the homes of the real boys. The cast further includes Papangkorn “Beam” Lerkchaleampote as Coach Eak, Thaneth “Ek” Warakulnukroh as Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, Supakorn “Tok” Kitsuwan portraying former Navy SEAL diver Saman “Ja Sam” Gunan, and Bloom Varin as army doctor Colonel Bhak Loharjun. The international cast includes Nicholas Bell as Vern Unsworth, Rodger Corser as Dr. Richard “Harry” Harris, Damon Herriman as Dr. Craig Challen, Christopher Stollery as Rick Stanton, and Nicholas Farnell as John Volanthen.

Netflix’s series is the fourth retelling of the same event amid MGM’s Thirteen Lives which is set for its theatrical debut on Friday, July 29, Nat Geo’s The Rescue released last year, and indie film The Cave making its debut in 2019.

Thai Cave Rescue will debut on September 22 on Netflix.

With no trailer yet, check out the trailer for Echoes another Netflix limited series below: