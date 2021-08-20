Newton also talks about why she almost quit acting before being cast in ‘Westworld.’

With writer-director Lisa Joy’s feature directorial debut, Reminiscence, arriving in theaters and streaming on HBO Max this weekend, I recently spoke to Thandiwe Newton about making the science-fiction thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Hugh Jackman plays a private investigator of the mind whose life is forever changed when a new client (Rebecca Ferguson) steps into his office. As he obsesses over what happened to her, he uncovers a violent conspiracy and is forced to decide how far he’s willing to go to uncover the truth. Newton plays his business partner and the film also stars Daniel Wu, Cliff Curtis, Nico Parker, Angela Sarafyan, Natalie Martinez, Marina de Tavira, and Mojean Aria.

During the fun and informative interview, Newton talked about her relationship with Lisa Joy, how Joy changed the script so Newton could play the role, her favorite scene in the movie, why she almost quit acting before landing Westworld, and more.

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Thandiwe Newton

When did she feel like she could pay rent by just being an actor?

How she almost quit acting and what happened.

How did Lisa Joy present this movie to her?

How Joy changed the character description so Newton could play the role.

