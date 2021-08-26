Thandiwe Newton is addressing the decision to kill off her character in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and the Westworld star isn't mincing her words, either. It would be fair to say that the anthology spinoff was a completely different beast when it hit theaters to what it was when cameras started rolling, with behind-the-scenes issues plaguing the production at every turn.

Original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were removed with just weeks of principal photography left to go, with Ron Howard drafted in as a safe and reliable pair of hands to bring Solo over the finish line. However, there were still extensive rewrites and reshoots to try and hammer the skeleton story into a shape that was suitably appeasing to Disney and Lucasfilm, meaning that there were additional casualties.

Michael K. Williams was replaced as Dryden Vos, with Paul Bettany drafted in as a last-minute replacement, while Newton maintains that her Val was supposed to survive in the original script she read. Instead, the wife of Woody Harrelson's Tobias Beckett met her demise, and in a new interview, the Emmy winner didn't mess around when making her thoughts known:

“That’s what it originally was: that the explosion and she falls out and you don’t know where she’s gone. So I could have come back at some point. But when we came to filming, as far as I was concerned and was aware, when it came to filming that scene, it was too huge a set-piece to create, so they just had me blow up and I’m done. But I remembered at the time thinking, “This is a big, big mistake” — not because of me, not because I wanted to come back. You don’t kill off the first Black woman to ever have a real role in a Star Wars movie. Like, are you f*cking joking?

Ultimately, Solo ended up bombing at the box office to gain the unwanted distinction of being the lowest-grossing live-action Star Wars movie ever, and the anthology experiment was abandoned entirely in the aftermath. Howard did the best he could with the hand he was dealt, and the sci-fi blockbuster has gone on to gain a second life as a fan favorite, but it was far from the best version of itself.

Newton may have been given the short shrift in the Star Wars universe, but she can currently be seen in theatrical and HBO Max hybrid release Reminiscence, with Season 4 of Westworld currently shooting.

