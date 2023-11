This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Eli Roth's festive slasher film Thanksgiving is officially getting a sequel. The film, based on a trailer featured in his 2007 film Grindhouse, stars Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, and Gina Gershon, and is playing in theaters now. No details about the sequel have been announced.