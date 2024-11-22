Every holiday has a horror movie it seems. Halloween, of course, has Halloween and its countless sequels. Christmas has Black Christmas, Silent Night, Deadly Night, Christmas Evil, and now Terrifier 3. There's also New Year's Evil, Valentine, April Fool's Day, Uncle Sam — the list goes on. With that in mind, director Eli Roth made a faux trailer for 2007's Grindhouse called Thanksgiving. The short clip showed a gritty and gory slasher about a killer in a pilgrim costume who goes on a mass murder spree on the American holiday. With its raw aesthetic and wink to old-school slashers, horror fans long hoped it would be turned into a real feature film. In 2023, the hope became reality, but Thanksgiving the movie didn't look like that Grindhouse trailer. And that was a good thing. So, if you want to enjoy the holiday with some turkey-themed slasher action, you can't do better than this mix of old-school and modern horror.

'Thanksgiving' Started Out as a Fake 'Grindhouse' Trailer

Close

In 2007, directors Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez came together for quite an interesting idea. Both filmmakers would create a film that was a love letter to '70s B-movies and combine it into one feature called Grindhouse. Rodriguez's zombie outbreak entry was the Rose McGowan starring Planet Terror. Tarantino's offering had Kurt Russell as a killer being hunted down by women in Death Proof. Surrounding the two films were a series of faux grindhouse movie trailers from directors such as Edgar Wright and Rob Zombie, but one stood out above the rest.

Eli Roth's Thanksgiving was pure '70s grit, with a killer pilgrim going on a gory massacre. Harkening back to movies like Halloween and Black Christmas, Thanksgiving looked like a bloody good time, but while other Grindhouse trailers such as Machete and Hobo with a Shotgun actually became feature films, it took 16 years for the one we wanted most to happen.

'Thanksgiving' Moved Beyond Its Gimmick Beginnings

2000s horror had become too glossy, and moviegoers saw the aesthetic of the Thanksgiving trailer as a return to days past. However, when Eli Roth finally made the movie, it was clear from the first trailer that the B-movie look was gone. This could have been a bad choice, as if Eli Roth had sold out to the convenience of modern conventions, but instead, it turned out to be the wisest of choices. As Roth told Collider last year, "Because it’s based on a fake trailer, I have to live up to the expectations, but I can’t just recreate what I did before because then, weirdly, it becomes boring. So, you have to surprise people in ways that they don’t see coming."

If Thanksgiving had kept that grindhouse feel for 106 minutes, the gimmick would have worn itself out. Roth would have been beholden to the look, sound, and music of those old B-movies, having to follow a set of rules rather than create an original piece of art. This doesn't mean that Thanksgiving is toned down. It's still R-rated, with lots of blood and guts, and a few scenes from the trailer recreated (yep, the trampoline scene is here), but Eli Roth wanted to make his film something more than a clone of the past.

Eli Roth Crafted a Clever Slasher Throwback With 'Thanksgiving'

Image via Sony Pictures

Thanksgiving actually feels more like a modern Scream than a Grindhouse movie, and it's a smart one written and filmed as a love letter for slasher fans. So many great slashers, like Prom Night and Terror Train,, have an inciting incident for the killer which causes them to seek revenge. This puts us in the mind of the killer and nearly makes us sympathize with them if it wasn't for the fact that they're taking their pain out on innocent people. Thanksgiving has one of the best inciting incidents in a horror movie you'll ever see with the wild scene that takes place in a chaotic store on Black Friday. This is the connection that makes Thanksgiving more than just a title. The film really is about how the holiday season can bring out the worst in us. Right there with the joy of togetherness is capitalism, selfishness, pain, and loneliness, and our killer isn't going to put up with it.

Thanksgiving has some of the usual tropes, including a final girl in Jessica (Nell Verlaque), and a Sheriff out to save the day played by Patrick Dempsey, along with supporting characters that are, for the most part, smartly written people and not simple fodder for the axe. Like Scream and many other slashers, Thanksgiving is a whodunit, with our vengeful killer wearing a creepy John Carver mask.

Eli Roth could have simply made a nostalgic B-movie for fun, but once the gimmick wore off, we would have been left with something forgettable. Instead, he chose to use the idea as a jumping-off point for something bigger and better, creating a fun slasher movie that's also smart and scary. Thanksgiving is a slasher done right. Won't you spend your Turkey Day with John Carver? Just maybe skip those Black Friday sales the next day.

Thanksgiving is available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix