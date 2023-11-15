The Big Picture Eli Roth's Thanksgiving , a highly anticipated holiday slasher, will finally be released in theaters on November 17 after 16 years in development.

The film takes place in Plymouth, Massachusetts, and follows an axe-wielding maniac who terrorizes the town following a Black Friday tragedy.

Roth's reputation for gore and splatter suggests that Thanksgiving will deliver plenty of blood and violence, and audiences can expect a level of horror similar to Hostel , but not quite as extreme as Terrifier 2 .

Eli Roth's Thanksgiving slashed its way into theaters last year after it had been highly anticipated for 16 years. That's right, Thanksgiving had been in the ether for almost two decades and has nearly come to life many times, but didn't quite reach completion. The stars, planets, and horror moons finally aligned to give us a holiday slasher to feast our eyes upon. Thanksgiving as a holiday isn't typically synonymous with horror movies, but Roth changed the Turkey Day game and gave us all trauma over a plate of stuffing and green bean casserole. The movie's tagline is "There will be no leftovers," after all. Despite that holiday season being over, you can now stream Thanksgiving on Netflix. Hey, a really good holiday horror can be enjoyed all year round!

Thanksgiving is about an axe-wielding maniac who plagues the town of Plymouth, Massachusetts. The capotain-donning, axe-swinging maniac in question comes to town after a Black Friday tragedy and plans to pick Plymouth's residents off, one by one. What may seem like a random killing spree turns out to be part of a much larger holiday scheme. The popularity that the original trailer in 2007's Grindhouse garnered has had horror fans in a chokehold for so long that you would assume the film would've been made by now. So, why was this horror flick in a production stalemate for nearly 20 years?

Thanksgiving After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts - the birthplace of the infamous holiday. Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Eli Roth Cast Rick Hoffman , Gina Gershon , Patrick Dempsey , Milo Manheim , Addison Rae Main Genre Horror

Was the 'Thanksgiving' Trailer From 2007 Real?

Thanksgiving was a fake trailer that Eli Roth made back in 2007 for Grindhouse, a collection of exploitation movies and trailers by Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez. The trailer featured a very 80s-style slasher flick revolving around the Thanksgiving holiday, but unfortunately for viewers, it was a hoax. The trailer read kind of like a B-rated horror film. It was gritty and appeared more low-budget than other popular '80s slashers like Friday The 13th. Fans of Roth and Thanksgiving have been faithfully watching and hoping for it to become a full feature, but it never did. You can check out the trailer for the GrindhouseThanksgivinghere. It features everything you'd expect; sex, blood, turkeys, and even Roth himself making an appearance in it. He's headless, but he gets his approximately 7 seconds of fame anyway.

Why Did It Take So Long for 'Thanksgiving' to Get Made?

Close

In an interview with JoBlo, Roth wanted to make a full-length film almost immediately after the faux trailer was released. Roth and Jeff Rendell, the man who played the pilgrim killer in the original trailer, wrote a screenplay together to get the ball rolling. Roth also spoke with one of our own, Christina Radish, at Collider and elaborated on what took so long. According to him, there were rights issues initially, and the perfect script was a struggle to nail down. Rendell and Roth worked together to film scenes from the original trailer and rearranged, adjusted, and changed perspectives repeatedly, but nothing seemed to produce the right script.

Roth mentioned that everything changed when Rendell said that the two had to treat this Thanksgiving film as a reboot of the original trailer. That little tidbit from Rendell was just what the two of them needed to open their minds creatively to the new possibilities. From there, the holiday splatter film we are currently anticipatingwas born. Giving a director like Roth creative freedom without being confined to a specific box is how great horror films are conceptualized. There was nothing wrong with the original trailer or plot, but because it has been so long since it came out, audiences should get a chance for a refresh without the content seeming old or stale. Roth does mention in the interview that when the pandemic happened it put a wrench in their plans, but it couldn't hold them back for too long.

What Can You Expect From Watching 'Thanksgiving'?

Roth is one of the masters of gore and splatter, so if there's one thing you can expect, it's blood! He is known for films like Hostel and Cabin Fever, which boast scene after scene of torture and torment. Does he take the same route in Thanksgiving? The film is Rated R for strong bloody horror violence and gore, pervasive language, and some sexual material, so it's safe to say he doesn't stray from his roots. In an exclusive with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), Roth says he pushed the limits of that R-rating. He mentions that during the screenings before its release, there were full audiences laughing, screaming, and cheering, and at least a few who thought he went too far. For Roth, there's never "too far" for gore, though.

However, in that same exclusive, he feels content with the level of gore in the film. At the Box Office, Thanksgiving has raked in $46.5 billion worldwide. Roth delivered on the gore, true to his form, and audiences loved it. It's not quite at the level of Hostel in terms of gore, but there are plenty of off-the-wall kills and bloody scenes to sink your teeth into. In an interview with Polygon, Roth mentions how, after some time away from horror, he returns to his roots by making Thanksgiving. Horror fans love having Roth back on the scene, that's for sure. He also has a great cast, including Patrick Dempsey, Rick Hoffman, Gina Gershon, and TikTok star Addison Rae to really drive home a solid story and great dialogue.

If you're a fan of Thanksgiving, you're in luck, because a sequel has been confirmed. Roth posted on Instagram that there will be a sequel of sorts happening in 2025. He left out any details he had, however, so we don't entirely know if any of the cast will return. The ending of Thanksgiving was left pretty ambiguous, so there are a lot of different directions the sequel could take. With Roth at the helm yet again, we can expect a bloody delicious second course.

Thanksgiving is streaming now on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix