The Big Picture Eli Roth's Thanksgiving, a highly anticipated holiday slasher, will finally be released in theaters on November 17 after 16 years in development.

The film takes place in Plymouth, Massachusetts, and follows an axe-wielding maniac who terrorizes the town following a Black Friday tragedy.

Roth's reputation for gore and splatter suggests that Thanksgiving will deliver plenty of blood and violence, and audiences can expect a level of horror similar to Hostel, but not quite as extreme as Terrifier 2.

Eli Roth's Thanksgiving is coming to theaters on November 17 and has been highly anticipated for 16 years. That's right, Thanksgiving has been in the ether for almost two decades and has nearly come to life many times, but didn't quite reach completion. The stars, planets, and horror moons have finally aligned to give us a holiday slasher to feast our eyes upon. Thanksgiving as a holiday isn't typically synonymous with horror movies, but perhaps Roth will be changing the Turkey Day game and giving us all trauma over a plate of stuffing and green bean casserole. The tagline of the movie is "There will be no leftovers," after all.

Thanksgiving is about an axe-wielding maniac who plagues the town of Plymouth, Massachusetts. The capotain-donning, axe-swinging maniac in question comes to town after a Black Friday tragedy and plans to pick Plymouth's residents off, one by one. According to the movie website, what may seem like a random killing spree turns out to be part of a much larger holiday scheme. The popularity that the original trailer in 2007's Grindhouse garnered has had horror fans in a chokehold for so long, that you would assume the film would've been made by now. So, why was this horror flick in a production stalemate for nearly 20 years?

Thanksgiving After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts - the birthplace of the infamous holiday. Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Eli Roth Cast Rick Hoffman, Gina Gershon, Patrick Dempsey, Milo Manheim, Addison Rae Main Genre Horror

Was the 'Thanksgiving' Trailer From 2007 Real?

Thanksgiving was a fake trailer that Eli Roth made back in 2007 for Grindhouse, a collection of exploitation movies and trailers by Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez. The trailer featured a very 80s-style slasher flick revolving around the Thanksgiving holiday, but unfortunately for viewers, it was a hoax. The trailer read kind of like a B-rated horror film. It was gritty and appeared more low-budget than other popular 80s slashers like Friday The 13th. Fans of Roth and Thanksgiving have been faithfully watching and hoping for it to become a full feature, but it never did. You can check out the trailer for the Grindhouse Thanksgiving here. It features everything you'd expect; sex, blood, turkeys, and even Roth himself making an appearance in it. He's headless, but he gets his approximately 7 seconds of fame anyway.

Why Has It Taken So Long for 'Thanksgiving' to Get Made?

In an interview with JoBlo, Roth wanted to make a full-length film almost immediately after the faux trailer was released. Roth and Jeff Rendell, the man who played the pilgrim killer in the original trailer, wrote a screenplay together to get the ball rolling. Roth also spoke with one of our own, Christina Radish, at Collider and elaborated on what took so long. According to him, there were rights issues in the beginning and the perfect script was a struggle to nail down. Rendell and Roth worked together to film scenes from the original trailer and rearranged, adjusted, and changed perspectives over and over, but nothing seemed to produce the right script. Roth mentioned that everything changed when Rendell said that the two had to treat this Thanksgiving film as a reboot of the original trailer. That little tidbit from Rendell was just what the two of them needed to open their minds creatively to the new possibilities. From there, the holiday splatter film we are currently anticipating was born. Giving a director like Roth creative freedom without being confined to a specific box is how great horror films are conceptualized. There was nothing wrong with the original trailer or plot, but because it has been so long since it came out, audiences should get a chance for a refresh without the content seeming old or stale. Roth does mention in the interview that when the pandemic happened it put a wrench in their plans, but it couldn't hold them back for too long.

What Can We Expect From 'Thanksgiving' Now That It's Finally Being Made?

Roth is one of the masters of gore and splatter, so if there's one thing we can expect, it's blood! He is known for films like Hostel and Cabin Fever, which boast scene after scene of torture and torment. Will he be taking the same route in Thanksgiving? The film is Rated R for strong bloody horror violence and gore, pervasive language, and some sexual material, so it's safe to say he won't stray from his roots. In an exclusive with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), Roth will be pushing the limits of that R-rating. He mentions that there have been screenings full of audiences laughing, screaming, cheering, and at least a few who thought he went too far. For Roth, there's never "too far" for gore though. However, in that same exclusive, he feels content with the level of gore in the film. We can expect the theater version of Thanksgiving to be similar to a director's cut, meaning there will be no pulled punches on the horror. He also has a great cast, including Patrick Dempsey, Rick Hoffman, Gina Gershon, and TikTok star Addison Rae.

In the interview with Collider, Roth did reveal that Thanksgiving wouldn't quite be at Terrifier 2 level gore, but still as bonkers as Hostel was when it was released. Roth doesn't want audiences to expect exactly what they saw before with the Grindhouse trailer. Recreating what he did with the original trailer would be too predictable, and Roth often subverts expectations. If there's one thing we can count on, though, there will be blood.

Thanksgiving slashes into theaters on November 17.