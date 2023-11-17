Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Thanksgiving (2023).

Ever since the concept was first teased as a fake trailer in Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino’s Grindhouse, fans of Eli Roth have been looking forward to his new holiday-centric slasher film Thanksgiving. While there are more than a few horror films set during Halloween and Christmas, America’s National Turkey Day hasn't been as rife for a scary movie companion. Based on the glowing response from critics, it appears that Roth may have just created a new Thanksgiving classic to watch alongside A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. Gory, goofy, and uncompromisingly nasty, Thanksgiving is as twisted as Roth’s fans have come to expect from him. Thanksgiving manages to keep topping itself with its graphic death sequences, but its surprise twist ending may inspire some fans to rewatch the film from a different perspective.

A Black Friday Riot Results in a Bloody Massacre

Thanksgiving takes place in Plymouth, Massachusetts one year after an act of violence traumatized the community. On Thanksgiving the previous year, the crowd waiting for the Black Friday sale at a local superstore got out of control, causing three people to lose their lives in Roth's classic bloody fashion, including the wife (Gina Gershon) of the store's manager, Mitch (Ty Olsson). Jessica (Nell Verlaque) still feels guilty for her role in the massacre; her father (Rick Hoffman) owns the store and on that night, she let her friends in early, which caused the waiting crowd to become enraged, starting the riot. Although cell phone footage of the accident went viral, no arrests were made, and the security cameras at the store were conveniently not working that night. Jessica’s ex-boyfriend, Bobby (Jalen Thomas Brooks), mysteriously leaves town after being critically injured during the riot, leaving him unable to continue his dreams of being a professional baseball player.

Unrest begins to brew when Jessica and her friends Gabby (Addison Rae), Scuba (Gabriel Davenport), Julia (Jenna Warren), and Evan (Tomaso Sanelli) are tagged in a social media post by a mysterious figure that is known only as “John Carver.” Similar to the Ghostface killers in the Scream movies, John Carver masks his identity as he begins picking off different members of the community one by one, and posts gruesome pictures on social media. The town’s Sheriff Newlon (Patrick Dempsey, also seen this year in Michael Mann’s racing drama Ferrari) begins to investigate the case, claiming that “Thanksgiving is an institution” that needs to be protected.

After several victims are slaughtered, all of whom were at the Black Friday riot, Jessica realizes that she is being targeted because of her family’s role in the massacre. Carver’s social media posts specifically mention that he is trying to get “revenge” after something was taken from him during the Black Friday riot. The film transforms into a whodunit mystery as Jessica tries to gauge John Carver’s motivations. Although Jessica initially suspects that her new boyfriend Ryan (Milo Manheim) may be involved because of his shady activities on Black Friday, it's revealed that he was simply purchasing Adderall. Her suspicions turn to Bobby who has conveniently just come back to town after ghosting everyone for a year; since he was injured during the riot, perhaps he is seeking vengeance.

Who Is the Killer in 'Thanksgiving' and What Is Their Motive?

Despite the loss of life, her father is intent on continuing to celebrate the holiday by taking part in a Thanksgiving Day parade that gathers the community together. During the parade, John Carver leads an attack and takes Jessica, her father, his fiancée (Karen Cliche), and Scuba captive for a Thanksgiving feast that he live streams on Instagram. Although Newlon and the cops track Carver’s phone to the location that the phone was broadcasting from, they realize that they have been set up. The rest of the group, including Gabby and Evan who were kidnapped but kept alive, are all tied to the table set up for a Thanksgiving feast — but it's not turkey they're dining on. Carver captures Kathleen and cooks her alive before removing her skin. He then ruthlessly bludgeons Evan to death because he had taken cell phone footage of the original massacre. Carver’s quip “You have to beat people over the head” is particularly amusing; Thanksgiving is definitely one of the funniest horror films in recent memory.

Jessica is able to free herself and runs through the forest, eventually stumbling on the aftermath of Carver’s attack on the cops. When she follows someone into a nearby warehouse, she sees Bobby, immediately believing him to be the killer. Before she can do anything, Sherriff Newlon reveals himself to be alive, and after Jessica tells him that Bobby is the killer, he goes in and shoots Bobby off-screen. Job done, right? Not so fast. When Jessica is back in the sheriff's office, seemingly safe with her friends and father on their way to the hospital, she notices foliage on the sheriff's boots that matches the forest she ran through. Which means... Newlon is the killer!

Newlon does a full 180, showing himself as the true psycho that he is and revealing his motivations. Newlon was having an affair with Mitch's wife who was violently killed during the Black Friday riot, and blames Jessica for her death. He claims she was planning to leave Mitch in order to be with him, and that she was pregnant with his child. Just as Newlon is about to kill Jessica, she tells him what she's thankful for: "The service in here." Jessica got Carver's phone and started an Instagram live broadcast, recording Newlon's entire tirade.

Does ‘Thanksgiving’ Set up a Sequel?

This infuriates Newlon who then attacks Jessica and just as he is about to kill her, Bobby (who is magically alive), breaks through the glass and frees her. Jessica and Bobby are able to escape from Newlon’s office and run away into a building as they flee his gunfire. Although Newlon approaches them wielding an axe, Jessica is able to start a fire that incinerates a turkey float that was intended to appear in the parade. The resulting explosion sets the building on fire.

During the classic post-massacre-ambulance-scene, Jessica and Bobby settle their differences, but she decides to stay with Ryan. The cops claim that it would be impossible for anyone to survive the explosion, but Newlon’s body is never discovered. Although there is not a post-credit sequence that teases a potential sequel, Jessica has a shocking nightmare in which she imagines that Carver is still chasing her. It leaves open the possibility that either Newlon or another killer that uses Carver’s mask could be out there.

Thanksgiving was a passion project for Eli Roth that he had been waiting to make for 16 years. Although Roth helped usher in a new era of independent horror filmmaking due to his involvement with the “Splat Pack” movement, he most recently directed the family film The House With A Clock In Its Walls and the documentary Fin. Fans of Roth’s earlier work on films like Hostel and Cabin Fever will certainly appreciate that Thanksgiving is a return to his gnarly horror roots.

