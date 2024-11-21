Each television series approaches Thanksgiving episodes differently, whether they focus on the nitty-gritty details of family life and tough dynamics, like Mad Men and ER, or they highlight the comedy that can come from spending so much time with loved ones, like Bob's Burgers and Modern Family. Whether the Thanksgiving dinner is attended by found family or blood relatives, each episode can tug on the heartstrings of viewers through an honest portrayal of a holiday meal or make viewers laugh at the shenanigans that can come from trying to make the day perfect.

Thanksgiving episodes can be very entertaining because they force all the characters of a show into one room together, where any animosity, annoyance or grudge has the chance to be brought up at the table for all to see. This tension adds to the dynamics already at play in the show, making for lots of opportunities to show a different side to characters, make some great jokes, or to deliver some iconic lines. Whichever avenue a Thanksgiving episode decides to take, these episodes nail it.

10 "Lockdown"

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': Season 2, Episode 7

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a comedy series based in the 99th precinct of the New York Police Department. Under the supervision of Captain Ray Holt (Andre Braugher), the team of detectives spends as much time solving crimes as they do pulling pranks on their coworkers. This Thanksgiving episode from Season 2 is no exception. When Captain Holt and Sergeant Jeffords (Terry Crews) have to go to a charity event, they leave Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) in charge, which is a recipe for disaster.

Peralta is forced to handle a hazmat situation when some mysterious block of white powder falls out of Charles Boyle's (Joe Lo Truglio) bag and the precinct is forced into a lockdown. Meanwhile, Holt and Jeffords are hiding from Jeffords's brother-in-law in his house to avoid any unpleasant interactions. Peralta manages to take control and successfully manage the situation, but not before a mob forms when one of the civilians quarantined in the precinct tells everyone that the powder was anthrax. Fans of the series got to see a unique Thanksgiving episode that illustrates how Jake Peralta handles a sticky situation on his own, while also including some traditional complicated family dynamics in the scenes with Sergeant Jeffords and Captain Holt.

9 "An Indecent Thanksgiving Proposal"

'Bob's Burgers': Season 3, Episode 5

The Belcher family all helps out in the family restaurant, Bob's Burgers, in this animated comedy series. Bob Belcher (H. Jon Benjamin) loves to cook and, coincidentally, also loves Thanksgiving. Unfortunately for him, his wife and kids don't feel the same way. So, when their landlord, Mr. Fischoeder (Kevin Kline), offers the Belchers a few months of free rent in exchange for borrowing Bob's wife, Linda (John Roberts), and his kids, Louise (Kristen Schaal), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Tina (Dan Mintz), to pretend to be his family for the holiday, the four of them jump at the chance. Bob is asked to be Mr. Fischoeder's chef, and the goal is to put up a good performance so that Mr. Fischoeder's old flame, who is notorious for lusting after married men, will believe that he is happily married.

All is going well with Mr. Fischoeder's ruse until Bob, hallucinating from some absinthe he found in the kitchen, decides to force his Thanksgiving traditions on his uninterested family. When Mr. Fischoeder kisses Linda to seal the deal on the happy family performance. Bob loses it and steals the turkey from the table, leading to a chase. The holiday is ruined, but the Belchers pull together a redo the next day to make it up to their dad. This Thanksgiving episode captures the chaos of a family holiday in a hilarious way, while adding in some eccentric elements. Through all the chaos, Thanksgiving for the Belchers is saved and ends with a heartwarming celebration of Bob's favorite holiday.

8 “Rescue Me”

‘ER’: Season 7, Episode 7

The emergency room at Cook County Hospital takes a lot of incoming patients each day, and the lives of the doctors and nurses who handle the influx are the focus of this classic medical drama, ER. Family dynamics are the focus of this Thanksgiving episode, where a nonstop deluge of rain outside adds to the feeling that everything is falling apart in the personal lives of the employees. Surgeon Peter Benton's (Eriq La Salle) nephew recently died, and he is mourning but also trying to help his sister process her loss, even though she wants to be left alone. Another surgeon, Elizabeth Corday (Alex Kingston), gets served with a malpractice lawsuit, and nurse Abby Lockhart's (Maura Tierney) mom, Maggie (Sally Field), refuses to go home.

Maggie has bipolar disorder, and as a result, Abby did not have a very happy childhood and is still holding a grudge against her mother, despite the fact that Maggie seems to be making a real effort to heal their relationship. Despite her anger, Abby welcomes Maggie by the end of the episode. And Dr. Corday's fiancé, Mark Greene (Anthony Edwards), who has just learned he has a brain tumor, lets Elizabeth know that they will get through her lawsuit together because they are family now. Through all the different story lines in this episode, the through line is the ups and downs of family, and how, despite the havoc they can wreak on one's life, these characters still want to prioritize their families, especially during a holiday.

7 "A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving"

'Gilmore Girls': Season 3, Episode 9

Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her teenage daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel) are the stars of Gilmore Girls, a comedy drama series set in the fictional Connecticut town of Stars Hollow. Lorelai and Rory moved to Stars Hollow after Lorelai had a falling out with her parents, but when the series begins, her mother Emily (Kelly Bishop) and father Richard (Edward Herrmann) are hoping to reconcile. When Thanksgiving rolls around, Emily visits Lorelai in person to tell her that she wants her at Thanksgiving, especially since she's been avoiding her phone calls. Now Lorelai and Rory have to find a way to squeeze four Thanksgiving dinners into one day.

Not wanting to miss out on quality time with any of their friends, Lorelai and Rory manage to make appearances at Rory's friend Lane's (Keiko Agena) house, Lorelai's friend Sookie's (Melissa McCarthy), family friend Luke's (Scott Patterson), and finally Richard and Emily's. Their last dinner ends on an unpleasant note when Rory's choice to apply to Yale for college and not just Harvard, which her mother thought was the case, upsets Lorelai and they leave. Emily is upset with Lorelai for wanting to keep a distance between Rory and her grandparents, while Lorelai is upset that her parents can't seem to stay out of Rory's decision-making. Complicated family dynamics are always on display in Gilmore Girls, but with the added pressure of the holiday, the tension inevitably boils over.

6 "Thanksgiving"

'Friday Night Lights': Season 4, Episode 13

The season four finale of Friday Night Lights features the long-awaited rivalry game between the West Dillon Panthers and the East Dillon Lions. Former Panthers coach and current Lions coach, Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) is under pressure to perform against his old team and to prove to the town of Dillon, Texas that the Panthers don't scare him and the Lions are a strong football team. Meanwhile, Coach Taylor's wife, Tami (Connie Britton), is facing a lot of backlash for her role in counseling a young girl who chose to have an abortion. Despite the stress of the moment, Eric and Tami are hosting Thanksgiving dinner for their friends and family.

Spirits are low at the holiday dinner, with Tim (Taylor Kitsch) and Billy Riggins (Derek Phillips) weighed down by the prospect of a prison sentence for their roles in a chop shop operation, Coach thinking about the game, and Tami worried about losing her job as principal of West Dillon High. Tensions are lifted for some by the end of the episode, as East Dillon wins the game with a field goal and Tami resigns as principal to head up the counseling program at East Dillon. Unfortunately for the Riggins brothers, Tim decides to take the fall for their crimes so that Billy can stay home and be a father to his newborn son. This show always highlights the realities of small town, middle class living through its characters, and this Thanksgiving finale shows audiences that same authenticity through a heartfelt sacrifice for family.

5 "Three Turkeys"

'Modern Family': Season 6, Episode 8

The Dunphys, the Pritchetts and the Delgados form a very entertaining extended family in Modern Family, and Thanksgiving is one of the many times that all three families come together to spend quality time with one another. Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) is in charge of cooking this year and is receiving help from a famous chef via an app, while his wife Claire (Julie Bowen) is cooking a backup turkey in secret, just in case Phil's turkey doesn't turn out well. Gloria Delgado-Pritchett (Sofía Vergara) and her husband Jay (Ed O'Neill) are pretending they're stuck in Mexico so that they can get some time alone, and Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) is upset with his husband Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) for being too soft with their daughter Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons).

The secrets that the families are keeping all come out when they meet at Jay and Gloria's house after the power goes out at Claire and Phil's. The turkey that Phil is cooking gets taken by Gloria, making Phil think that he failed at making Thanksgiving dinner. And Gloria and Jay are exposed for lying about where they were. Despite all the shenanigans, Haley Dunphy (Sarah Hyland) convinces everyone to spend the day together as a family, even though they spend so much time together already. This episode captures some of the comedy that can derive from the chaos of the holidays and spending so much time with one's family.