'Tis the slasher season and Thanksgiving has you covered with gruesome deaths and a new final girl. Directed by Eli Roth, from a screenplay written by Jeff Rendell and a story by Roth and Rendell, the movie boasts of unexpected jumpscares, and blood… lots of blood, making it the perfect watch for this season. It follows a mysterious serial killer known as "John Carver", who comes to Plymouth, Massachusetts, after a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, to create a Thanksgiving carving board out of the town folks.

“Growing up I dreamed of writing a slasher movie that would be like Scream or Halloween. One of these guessing who the killer is, something that’s incredibly scary, that’s also fun with a fantastic kill and this is it,” says Roth in a new behind-the-scenes featurette. The movie not only provides blood and gore but also creates a compelling backstory about how the town ended up on the wrong side of the masked killer.

As the previously released trailer and images showcase, the killer has many innovative ways of killing. “Anytime we do a death we try to truly make it a classic kill,” says Roth, “We take it very seriously, it’s a badge of honor for us.” And undeniably the passion reflects well in the few glimpses we’ve got from the feature. Teasing the audience further the director says, “This is the kind of movie you go see opening night, so no one spoils it you, just go and scream!”

'Thanksgiving' Took Over a Decade to Make

Image via TriStar Pictures

With innovative visuals, a classic slasher trope, and a spooky setting, Thanksgiving has all the right ingredients to keep fans on the edge of their seats. The feature took over 15 years to bring to life, “This has to be a movie that if I never make another film, it doesn’t matter I made this one and that’s enough,” Roth sums up proudly. The movie cast Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Nell Verlaque, Jenna Warren, and Amanda Barker and many more.

Thanksgiving is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 17. You can learn more about the movie here and check out the new featurette below: