Besides Christmas and Easter, Thanksgiving is the perfect time to gather with family and enjoy time together. Although there is hardly anything better than a delicious meal, snuggling up with a full belly alongside those you love and allowing yourself to relax while watching a feel-good series comes pretty close.

Considering that this very special holiday is just around the corner, we look back at some of the best family series perfect for audiences of all ages. From Black-ish to Schitt's Creek, these shows are guaranteed to elevate family gatherings and make the Thanksgiving weekend extra unforgettable, offering more than just entertainment through its resonating stories and reminding audiences of what makes family time so special.

10 'Black-ish' (2014-2022)

Created by Kenya Barris

Starring Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, and Miles Brown among other talented stars, Kenya Barris' Black-ish is a sitcom following a family man (Anderson) who struggles to gain a sense of cultural identity while raising his kids in a predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood.

What makes Black-ish a great pick to watch during the Thanksgiving season, apart from the family-centric storyline, is its emotionally deep but also incredibly humorous narrative. Black-ish tackles issues like race, culture, and identity in a lighthearted manner, keeping an upbeat mood while exploring African American culture. The way it manages to appeal to all ages, entertaining viewers across generations, is also a plus.

9 'Full House' (1987-1995)

Creator: Jeff Franklin

Although both Full House and Fuller House fit the bill, the 1987 Jeff Franklin show is definitely worth checking out during Thanksgiving. This family sitcom follows a widowed sportscaster (Bob Saget) who raises his three daughters (Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate Olsen, and Ashley Olsen) with assistance from his rock and roll brother-in-law and madcap best friend.

Filled with memorable characters (the Olsen sisters both stepping into their most iconic role to date) and with each episode being a different life lesson exploring themes of empathy, honesty, and the power of family, Full House is guaranteed to appeal to all ages thanks to its multi-generational characters and heartwarming narrative, making it the perfect fit for families to binge during such a special time.

8 'The Middle' (2009-2018)

Creators: Eileen Heisler, DeAnn Heline

Created by Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline, The Middle is a sitcom satire that centers around the daily mishaps of a married woman and her dysfunctional family, illustrating their struggles as they all attempt to survive daily life in Orson, Indiana. Starring Patricia Heaton, Neil Flynn, and Charlie McDermott among other actors.

This family-friendly series blends humor with family dynamics in a fun, highly entertaining way, making for the perfect binge-watch during Thanksgiving. Because it features several holiday-themed episodes (each counting on a 20-minute runtime), it is an extra-fitting choice for family gatherings, guaranteed to bring everyone together with warmth and steal a few chuckles. Its lighthearted premise and clean humor fit for all ages are two of the strongest aspects.

7 'Malcolm in the Middle' (2000-2006)

Creators: Linwood Boomer, Michael Glouberman, Gary Murphy

Praised for its offbeat humor and memorable characters, Malcolm in the Middle is another family sitcom worth checking. Its premise is not groundbreaking: it, too, centers around an unstable household, with Frankie Muniz taking the lead role as Malcolm. However, the 2000 series is often considered an innovative series for its execution, which allowed for more creative humor and a cinematic feel when it was released.

With quick episodes of only 20 minutes each, Malcolm in the Middle's heartfelt storyline features both laugh-out-loud moments and touching scenes, adding to its timeless appeal. The fact that it illustrates a realistic family that is relatable, chaotic, and easy to connect with results in it being not only a great Thanksgiving pick but also a great family watch for all holiday seasons, much like the preceding series on this list.

6 'Gilmore Girls' (2000-2007)

Creator: Amy Sherman-Palladino

As soon as fall begins, Gilmore Girls is the show many turn to for its cozy atmosphere, the charming town of Stars Hollow, and relatable characters. Starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as mother and daughter, this coming-of-age, teen drama show illustrates the heartwarming relationship between the two as they navigate through different challenges.

While Gilmore Girls also focuses on the romantic relationships of the two main characters, a great portion of the show is family-focused, portraying the close-knit relationship between Lorelai and Rory in a beautiful way. As such, it's not difficult to imagine that families — especially those who relate with the series' characters — may feel drawn to watching it during such a special time for anyone who values family connection.

5 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' (1990-1996)

Creators: Andy Borowitz, Susan Borowitz

Starring Will Smith in his most memorable performance, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air follows a streetwise young man from Philadelphia who sees his life taking a wild turn after he is sent by his mother to live with his aunt, uncle, and cousins in their Bel-Air mansion.

Whether it's the lessons that Will learns along the way or the bonds he deepens with his family, the groundbreaking The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is a feel-good show with high nostalgia value; its mix of slapstick and sharp wit, in addition to the cultural impact it had over the years, continues to win over audiences of all ages. Furthermore, the Andy and Susan Borowitz series features some iconic Thanksgiving episodes that audiences may want to check out.

4 'Anne With an E' (2017-2019)

Creator: Moira Walley-Beckett

Although a severely underrated TV period piece, Moira Walley-Beckett's show certainly deserves a watch. Starring Amybeth McNulty in a breakout role, Anne With an E focuses on the adventures of a young orphan girl living in the late 19th century as she learns to navigate her new life. The series is based on L.M. Montgomery's classic novels.

Anne With an E being a great show to watch during family time is not difficult to grasp, especially considering how it deals with themes of family and belonging, with Anne's inspiring journey being genuinely absorbing and meaningful. Filled with heartfelt and emotional moments and an unmatched cozy atmosphere, Anne With an E is a must-see no matter what time of the year. Audiences who'd rather watch a drama show than the typical family comedy should consider giving this a watch.

3 'Modern Family' (2009-2020)

Creators: Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd