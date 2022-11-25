It's November, the Halloween candy is on clearance, the decorations are coming down, and Christmas decorations are being put up as October lovers stare begrudgingly. When spooky season comes to an end, horror fans everywhere are left in a limbo of 'what do I watch next?' Christmas horror movies are a little too soon to jump into, despite how wonderfully campy or cheesy some of those may be. So what do horror fans watch throughout November to bide there time? While they are few and far between, Thanksgiving horror films do exist. So if you need something to take the edge off from having to eat a Thanksgiving meal with your overbearing family, this is the list for you. Here's nine Thanksgiving films to watch while mourning the loss of Halloween before we turn on those slay bells.

Home Sweet Home (1981)

Directed by Nettie Pena, Home Sweet Home (also known as Slasher In The House) is a classic tale of Thanksgiving. A PCP addicted mental patient escapes from an institute and hijacks a station wagon to wreak havoc. The killer targets a family gathering for Thanksgiving on the outskirts of LA, turning what was supposed to be a wholesome family gathering into a night that wishes to be forgotten.

Starring Jake Steinfeld, Peter De Paula, and Vinessa Shaw, Home Sweet Home is a standard 80s slasher full of cheesy tropes and hilarious SFX.

Blood Rage (1987)

Also known as Nightmare At Shadow Woods and Slasher, Blood Rage (directed by John Grissmer) is another Thanksgiving-centered slasher film. In the film, Todd and Terry are identical twins who face off against each other on Thanksgiving Day. Terry framed Todd ten years previously for the murder of his mother's lover, and now Todd has escaped the mental institute he was in and wants revenge. In between the confusing twin situation, we also get an Oedipal Terry, who refuses to allow his mother to have a lover.

Mark Soper and Louise Lasser star in this slightly awkward but gory slasher flick with the tagline "This Thanksgiving, it's not cranberry sauce."

Pilgrim (2019)

Part of the Into The Dark anthology series on Hulu, Pilgrim is a home invasion film centered around a family who invites Thanksgiving historical re-enactors into their home to really practice gratitude on the holiday. Marcus Dunstan directs this insane story of pilgrims who terrorize a family and refuse to break character, forcing the estranged family to come together and fight back against these pre-colonial terrors.

Courtney Henggeler, Reign Edwards, and Kerr Smith star in one of the most gory of the Into The Dark features and give us another way to enjoy Thanksgiving horror.

RELATED: 7 Scary Christmas TV Episodes to Watch this Holiday Season

ThanksKilling (2008)

Image via Gravitas Ventures

One of the more wacky movies on this list, ThanksKilling is about a disgraced Native American who uses necromancy to create a blood-crazed killer turkey to exact his revenge on pilgrim descendants every 500 years. Unfortunately for a group of college kids (Natasha Cordova, Lindsey Anderson, Lance Predmore, Aaron Carlson, and Ryan Francis), that 500 years is while they're traveling home for the holiday. The killer turkey attacks!

ThanksKilling, directed by Jordan Downey, actually spawned ThanksKilling 3 as a sequel (that's right, 3, not 2) as well as ThanksKilling: The Musical

Séance (2006)

Directed by Mark L Smith, Séance is a supernatural horror film that takes place over Thanksgiving break. Five college kids stay in their Manhattan dorms over break and decide that it's the best idea to hold a séance to rid the building of an annoying ghost. Of course since this is a horror film, they don't end up getting rid of the ghost, they just conjure up that ghost's killer.

Bridget Shergalis, Tori White, and Chauntal Lewis star in this ShockerFest winner for Best Horror Picture in 2006.

Kristy (2014)

Olly Blackburn directs this unnervingly creepy horror film that takes place over Thanksgiving break. A college student stays on campus alone during break and becomes hunted and targeted by three deranged cult members. The protagonist has to step up to the challenge of survival to try and get away from the deranged cult members who will stop at nothing to kill her

Haley Bennett and Ashley Greene star in one of the higher rated horror films on this list, being nominated for two iHorror awards for Best Final Girl and Best Sleeper Film.

Black Friday! (2021)

Image via Screen Media

This star-studded cast, including Devon Sawa, Michael Jai White, and Bruce Campbell, Black Friday! is a horror comedy set on Thanksgiving night at a toy store. Angry employees are preparing for Black Friday shopping while an alien parasite comes crashing into Earth and turning the locals into monsters. It's up to the toy store employees to stand up to the angry mutants to save the toy store.

Casey Tebo directs this satirical holiday movie that should be enjoyed this Thanksgiving, especially with the addition of Bruce Campbell as a horror icon.

Boogeyman (2005)

Not directly set on Thanksgiving day, but post Thanksgiving break, this film explores the idea of a traditional Boogeyman or monster in the closet and the protagonist having to come face-to-face to defeat it. Barry Watson plays the protagonist who has a premonition that he must return to his childhood home where his father was murdered by a boogeyman 16 years previously.

Stephen Kay directs this supernatural horror movie that reached #1 its opening weekend.

Poultrygeist: Night Of The Chicken Dead (2006)

Possibly the most ridiculous plot for a horror film on the list, its only natural to save it for last. Lloyd Kaufman, co-founder of Troma Entertainment film studio, brings us exactly what you would expect from someone who created Toxic Avenger. This film is about a fast food chain restaurant that is built on top of a Native American burial ground. The killed and discarded chickens from the restaurant are transformed into chicken zombies and attack the workers. While not directly Thanksgiving related, the chicken themed plot makes it perfect to watch after developing a food coma.

Oh, it's also a musical, if that doesn't make it more of a necessity to watch.