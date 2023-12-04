The Big Picture The Scream franchise is facing challenges with real-life drama affecting the involvement of its stars, putting its legacy at risk.

Slasher films ruled the 1980s. John Carpenter's Halloween in 1978 begat Friday the 13th two years later, and then the decade was off to the races, filled with clones about escaped maniacs, creepy masks, and final girls. After a plethora of fun and gory slashers like The Burning, The Prowler, Intruder, and Stagefright, the subgenre died out. It came back with a bang (or more like a stab) in 1996 with Wes Craven's Scream. The Kevin Williamson-penned film lovingly winked at the history of slashers, while trying to create its own iconic characters and stories.

Suddenly, slashers were back. The late 90s and early 2000s gave us I Know What You Did Last Summer (another Kevin Williamson idea), Urban Legend, Valentine, and a ton of sequels. Scream made a successful return last year with a fifth film, and Scream VI in early 2023. Sadly, as preparations began for a Christopher Landon-directed Scream 7, real life tore it apart, resulting in two of its stars no longer being involved. The Scream franchise is in a precarious place right now, and while that's sad, horror is in a good place thanks to a year filled with great slashers. Topping the list is Eli Roth's Thanksgiving. With a sequel already announced, it's time for Ghostface to pass the torch, er, knife, to John Carver, and let a new slasher franchise take over.

Real-Life Drama Threatens to Ruin the Legacy of the Scream Franchise

The slasher genre was in a bad place in the early to mid-90s. Jason Voorhees went from stalking campers at Camp Crystal Lake to becoming some weird snake demon thing in 1993's Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday. Meanwhile, The Shape was controlled by a cult in 1995's much-maligned Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. Sure, there was some good early 90s horror, like 1992's Candyman, and Wes Craven's New Nightmare in 1994, but are either of those really slashers?

Two years later, Wes Craven, moving on from Freddy Krueger, created another icon with Scream. This was a slasher, but a smart one, with interesting characters we cared about, a scary killer, and an enthralling whodunit mystery. The days of slashers being lazy skin flicks with bad acting and no tension were gone. Scream took everything that had once been fun about the subgenre and reinvented it. Forget Jason and Michael, Ghostface was the slasher king now, and Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott our new ultimate final girl. Slashers were everywhere again, but Scream was still the one we wanted most. With Wes Craven and company getting back together for two quick sequels, a franchise was born. It was resurrected in 2011 for Scream 4, but after a poor showing, and sadly, the death of Craven in 2015, it looked like Ghostface was gone for good.

It was the team behind Radio Silence who resurrected the franchise with fantastic results. The 2022 Scream was a fun flick that brought together the legacy cast with new characters for us to care about. This year's Scream VI, despite not having Neve Campbell, was the top-grossing film domestically in the franchise's history. Then came the double whammy: recently, Melissa Barrera was fired by Spyglass due to comments she made about the conflict between Israel and Palestine and Jenna Ortega was revealed to not be coming back while she focused on other projects. Scream has been a great franchise, but it's done all it can do. To keep going with a rumored reboot would tarnish its legacy. Thankfully, another great masked killer has arrived on the scene just in time.

'Thanksgiving' Is a Fun Throwback to Late 90s Slashers

When Grindhouse, the double feature presentation from Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino, came out in 2007, one of the most talked about aspects was its fake trailers. A few of them, like Machete and Hobo with a Shotgun, even went on to become real movies, but for horror buffs, it was Eli Roth's gory slasher called Thanksgiving we really wanted to see. 16 years later, it finally happened. Initially, there was some disappointment that the grungy-looking 80s feel was gone, replaced by something slick and all too Hollywood, but that criticism quickly turned into praise. Thanksgiving wasn't a dirty-looking 80s grindhouse film, but a love letter to 90s slashers like Scream.

Thanksgiving has it all, from the gore (ever seen someone's body snapped in half by a dumpster lid before?), a big cast of eclectic characters to both root for and despise, a strong and sympathetic final girl in Nell Verlaque's Jessica, and a big bad whose presence takes over the screen every time he appears. John Carver could have been a horrible villain. That faux Thanksgiving trailer was a wink to all the silly holiday horror films after all, but instead, Carver is at once cool-looking and frightening, but not in a way that's too depressing or just a joke. John Carver is fun, a throwback to Ghostface, where the killer isn't some supernatural Hulk but a mortal in a mask. The added whodunit of trying to figure out who is behind that mask only adds to how entertaining Thanksgiving is.

While Thanksgiving was no box office phenomenon, it struck a chord with horror fans. Movies like Insidious, The Conjuring, Smile, and Saw are all great, but the simple, thrill-ride slasher was missing. Now it's back, and with a sequel directed by a returning Eli Roth already announced, John Carver isn't going anywhere. If anything, his dominance over the horror genre is about to grow.

‘Thanksgiving’ Is Perfectly Set Up To Become a Horror Franchise

Slashers have been making a big comeback lately. Terrifier 2 surprised everyone with how well it did, but as creepy as Art the Clown is, the movies he finds himself in aren't as great. The Blackening, Totally Killer, and It's a Wonderful Knife all took smart, intriguing angles to the slasher tropes, but they didn't receive as much attention as they deserved. With Michael Myers now ground beef thanks to the finale of Halloween Ends, and Scream's fate unknown, the weight of a subgenre is put on the shoulders of John Carver.

You could argue that horror is getting a little out of control with announced sequels lately. M3GAN, Talk to Me, and The Black Phone have already been greenlit for more content, even if a few of those don't need a sequel. Where multiple entries have always worked, however, are slashers. It's expected. The more, the better! It's time for something new, and its name is Thanksgiving. We've been spoiled with so many Halloween movies coming out in October, but imagine a new horror franchise coming out with sequels every other November.

The cast of Thanksgiving 2 is going to be a little different (alas, many of the characters didn't make it), but some important ones could come back. Will Jessica be the new great final girl, returning time after time to battle John Carver like Sidney Prescott or Halloween's Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) did? Can Roth find new ways to top himself with gore scenes, like Friday the 13th films so often tried to do?

Then there's John Carver himself. He is a villain who can go in a few different directions. Thanksgiving's ending revealed that it was Sheriff Eric Newlon behind the mask, which is fascinating because he was played by Patrick Dempsey. Slasher killers are often a stuntman behind a mask, or in Scream's case, a new villain with every sequel. With Carver's body not found at the end of Thanksgiving, a sequel will most likely give us a returning Dempsey. That's big. The next big slasher villain is played by a top-name actor and People's Sexiest Man Alive. Ghostface never had that distinction, thank you very much. It's hard to imagine Dempsey returning for several sequels, but that's workable. If he were to die in a future film, fans would accept someone else to take his place. It wouldn't be a Friday the 13th: The New Beginning or Halloween Ends situation, with fans rebelling against a copycat killer, but a situation like Ghostface, where it's the costume and the motivation that matter, not the true identity. Maybe there's a new tragedy that sparks someone else to seek revenge. This would also keep alive the whodunit aspect that disappears if Dempsey returns. No matter what direction Eli Roth takes, a new slasher franchise has been born. Scream can rest easy for now. It's Thanksgiving's time, and there will be no leftovers.

