The Big Picture Slashers have deeper themes beyond gore and titillation, exploring morality, sexual dynamics, and societal issues.

Thanksgiving critiques Black Friday greed and the trampling of a day of thankfulness and togetherness.

It's a Wonderful Knife examines the loneliness of Christmas and the negative effects of consumerism, while also offering themes of redemption and hope.

2023 has been the year of the slasher revival. There was the sixth (and hopefully the last) Scream movie back in March. In June came the underrated and underseen The Blackening. September brought the trippy, time-travel slasher Totally Killer. The past two months brought a few more slashers, from the Christmas set It's a Wonderful Knife, and most notably, Eli Roth's gory Thanksgiving. Slashers are back, but these aren't your simple skin flicks filled with blood and boobs like we were inundated with in the 1980s. Slashers now look to do more than scare or grab our attention through gratuitous means. Modern slashers ask us to think, to go deeper than the knife blade, and understand something about humanity that can only be told through the blood-red lens of horror. No two slasher films did it better this year than Thanksgiving and It's a Wonderful Knife.

Thanksgiving After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts - the birthplace of the infamous holiday. Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Eli Roth Cast Rick Hoffman , Gina Gershon , Patrick Dempsey , Milo Manheim , Addison Rae Main Genre Horror Writers Jeff Rendell , Eli Roth

Slasher Films Have Long Had Deeper Themes Beyond Gore

Though slashers are dismissed by many as nothing more than guts and titillation, many are so much more than meets the eye. There is a reason why slashers follow certain tropes. It's because, if nothing else, they are morality tales. You know the stereotypes even if you don't watch the subgenre: don't have premarital sex, don't do drugs, don't play a prank on that kid who could one day get revenge, and never go where you're told not to. Instead, be good and virginal, and just maybe, if you're lucky, when the masked killer enters your life, they'll leave it still intact. That's not where slasher themes end though. There is also the sexual and gender dynamics of how sexually active male and female characters are treated differently. Even the trope of the Black character so often dying first says something about society. 2023 has been especially thought-provoking for slasher fans. The Blackening, through dark comedy, speaks about race and how Black people are seen and see themselves. Totally Killer, through murder and 80s nostalgia, tells a story about reconciling not only with the past but with the present. It's Thanksgiving and It's a Wonderful Knife, however, that will get the hamster wheel in your skull moving long after the end credits.

'Thanksgiving' Looks at the Greed and Repercussions of Black Friday

Close

There's a horror movie for every holiday, it seems. Halloween, of course, has, well, Halloween, and its infinite number of sequels. Christmas has Black Christmas, Gremlins, Silent Night, Deadly Night, and many more. New Year's Day has New Year's Evil and Terror Train. Valentine's Day has My Bloody Valentine and Valentine. St. Patrick's Day belongs to the Leprechaun franchise. Heck, there's even a slasher called April Fool's Day. When Eli Roth created his fake trailer for Grindhouse, it was a loving wink to all of those holiday horrors, but this year, finally, it became a reality. While all the gore we were hoping for was there, Thanksgiving is so much more than bodies ripped in half and charred corpses. Thanksgiving had something to say, and its holiday setting made it possible. The film begins by showing a character leaving a Thanksgiving dinner with his family to go work at a Wal-Mart-like store on Black Friday. Right away, it stirs that anger up that corporations are now starting Black Friday on Thanksgiving, thus taking their underpaid workers away from their families.

This leads to the bonkers mayhem of near-rabid shoppers outside the store, angry that it's taking so long to open. Impatient, they push their way in, resulting in chaos which leaves several dead. It seems over-the-top, but it's a glimpse into real life, where people have tragically died after being trampled or murdered during Black Friday rage. Thanksgiving looks at how a day of thankfulness and good is trampled on by greed and selfishness. Dinners with loved ones now happen on the same day that we're told to rush to a store and push down anyone in our way so that we can get a cheap TV. Eli Roth uses those emotions to take a look at the killer of Thanksgiving, the masked John Carver. They begin killing anyone who was involved in the Black Friday massacre. Some of these people almost deserve it, so you can somewhat understand the killer's motive. He's an avenger with an axe. Of course, murder equals bad, and he starts going after innocents too, but when Carver's identity is revealed, their pain over what they lost on that Black Friday is apparent and it's hard not to feel sorry for them.

The Loneliness of Christmas Is at the Forefront of 'It's a Wonderful Knife'

In our stocking this year was another in the Christmas slasher subgenre, Tyle MacIntyre's It's a Wonderful Knife. As the play on words suggests, this slasher is a wink to Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life. In the latter, Jimmy Stewart's George Bailey thinks about ending his life on Christmas Eve. An angel then comes down and shows George what life would be like for his loved ones if he never existed. George sees that he is important, and when he gets his life back, he is eternally grateful to be part of the world he wanted to exit. It's a Wonderful Knife riffs on that, with our final girl, Winnie Carruthers (Jane Widdop), caught in a traditional slasher set during Christmas, only for the twist to be that she takes down the killer in the first act. So, where do you go after that? It's a Wonderful Knife does what few slashers do by examining the aftermath. Winnie is harassed by a family member of the killer, and worse for her, her family ignores her pain, thus ignoring her, because they don't want to be reminded of the past. Winnie goes to a bridge, ready to jump off and end her life, but before she can, her world resets. She is transported to a version of her world where the killer is still alive and well, killing frequently without getting caught because Winnie was never born to stop them.

Christmas, while widely considered "the most wonderful time of the year," is also a sad time for many, and ripe for horror exploration. Christmas is also a time of greed, with humanity being treated like nothing more than consumers, told to buy, buy, buy. We now live in a world where the most expensive present is the best, where the newest thing is what matters most, and where family often comes in last. It's a Wonderful Life explored greed and Thanksgiving​​​​​​, and It's a Wonderful Knife do the same, the latter through a soulless developer played by a perfectly cast Justin Long. This doesn't mean Thanksgiving and It's a Wonderful Knife are hopeless. Every slasher needs a happy ending where the hero prevails, even if it's only temporarily, until the sequel where the killer returns. Thanksgiving shows the better part of its holiday by giving us a final girl in Nell Verlaque's Jessica, who we can be thankful for, as she saves the day and is reunited with the people she loves and fights for. It's a Wonderful Knife has Winnie finding her way back to her original life, where redemption wins and hope is restored. The family who took her for granted now loves her and is open with their feelings. Slashers show us the worst of humanity, through our nature and even the negative side of holidays, but when they stick the bloody landing, they show the best of us as well.

Thanksgiving is available to buy on Amazon in the U.S.

Buy on Amazon