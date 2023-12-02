The Big Picture Thanksgiving, directed by Eli Roth, is a horror film that has found success at the box office and with critics.

NECA has released Thanksgiving-inspired action figures depicting the masked killer from the film, with three different collectibles.

The film centers around a killer who terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts, in the aftermath of a Black Friday riot, and features a talented cast including Nell Verlaque and Patrick Dempsey.

Eli Roth's latest project, Thanksgiving, has quite satisfied every horror fan's sophisticated palate. With an impressive outing at the global box office and favorable reviews from critics, the slasher film — after sitting in the oven for quite a long time — has debuted to great success. What started as merely a mock trailer for the Grindhouse double-feature has come to fruition with a full-length film that has become an instant hit for 2023. Now that a sequel has been confirmed, with the director teasing that John Carver will "kill again," NECA has unleashed new Thanksgiving-inspired action figures, showcasing the masked killer in three separate collectibles.

The new NECA figures, scheduled for release next year, pay homage to the film's masked villain. Arriving first in January is the Toony Terrors John Carver collectible, stylized as a considerably adorable cartoon. The figure comes with an ax and a beheaded turkey mascot. The Ultimate John Carver, which will arrive in March, is a terrifying version complete with a number of killing tools, including a dart gun, sledgehammer, knives, musket, and meat tenderizer. Lastly, the eight-inch Clothed John Carver figure features a fabric jumpsuit and two interchangeable masks. Scheduled for release in April, the action figure also comes with a removable hat and several tools to complete the look.

Roth, who is no stranger to the horror genre, has been directing various films for the past decades. His directorial credits include the 2022 film Cabin Fever, the Keanu Reeves-starring Knock Knock, the 2018 cannibal film The Green Inferno, and — of course — the two blood-filled Hostel installments. Though some of the director's horror films have been either hit or miss, Thanksgiving has arguably become his most notable film to date.

Blood and Gore Makes Return to Cinemas

Image via TriStar Pictures

Thanksgiving has joined this year's successful film releases, marking a new era for the specific side of horror. While gore has always been an integral part of the horror genre, 2023 has seen a slew of gore films — not to mention critically successful ones — dominate theaters. Apart from Thanksgiving's positive reception, Evil Dead Rise, Saw X, When Evil Lurks, Scream VI, and Talk to Me have also proven that gore, when done right, will always be one of horror's best sub-genres.

Starring Nell Verlaque as the main protagonist Jessica Wright, the film centers on the ax-wielding killer who terrorizes Plymouth citizens by killing off those seemingly responsible for the Black Friday riot that ends in a horrible tragedy. Besides Verlaque, the film also stars Patrick Dempsey as Sheriff Eric Newlan, Jalen Thomas Brooks as Bobby, Addison Rae as Gabby, Rick Hoffman as Thomas Wright, and Karen Cliche as Kathleen.

Follow the links to buy NECA's Toony Terrors John Carver, Ultimate John Carver, and Clothed John Carver.

