The 2020s have been a great decade for slashers so far. The horror sub-genre has been full of bloodthirsty franchise returns and new terrors haunting the night. The genre also saw the killer return of the holiday-themed slasher, with Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving leading the carving last November. The film, based on a fake trailer from Quentin Tarantino’s 2006 film Grindhouse, provided leftovers at the box office with a sequel on the way next year. As America prepares for the holiday later this month, and we all wait for John Carver’s revenge, Trick or Treat Studios have unveiled their latest masks based on Thanksgiving.

The two masks in question are centered around the franchise’s main killer, John Carver. There’s the normal John Carver Injection Mask, a perfect replica of the villain’s sinister pilgrim look in the film, and the John Carver Burnt Injection Mask. This emulates how the slasher killer updated his mask in the final act of the film when they cooked it on a stovetop. Both designs will be $24.99 USD. There will be limited restocks for these masks in December and you can sign up for notifications on the drop on Trick or Treat’s website. The popular horror-centric company releases a wide array of products like action figures, but they’re best known for their expansive mask collection. John Carver has now joined Michael Myers, Leatherface, and Art the Clown from Terrifier in their scream-worthy archive.

What’s ‘Thanksgiving’ About?

Thanksgiving takes place in Plymouth, Massachusetts, where the first holiday dinner reportedly took place. John Carver, the founder of the town, is a revered figure to its many residents. However, when a tragic accident occurs at a local store on Black Friday, one of the town's folks enacts their revenge on a group of high schoolers and anyone else involved in the fatal incident. The killer dons a John Carver mask, which puts further stress on the police because, at this time of year, everyone has them.

From the classic gory kills to the great ensemble cast which featured a genre return for Patrick Dempsey to Roth’s great direction, Thanksgiving has quickly become a modern cult classic for the slasher sub-genre. It made over $46 million worldwide on a small $15 million budget. It was also helped by its timely release date and an extremely positive reception. Thanksgiving currently holds a certified fresh 84% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This ensured that John Carver would be preparing another meal in the form of a sequel. Thanksgiving 2 is set to be released in November 2025. While the plot has been kept in the oven for now, the survivors like Nell Verlaque’s Jessica Wright (our final girl) and Addison Rae’s Gaby are expected to return.

Where Can You Stream ‘Thanksgiving’?

Thanksgiving is currently being served on Netflix. However, if you love physical media, the film was recently released on 4K for the first time with a new savory steelbook edition. The trailer can be viewed below.

