The Big Picture Thanksgiving, based on Eli Roth's fake trailer in Grindhouse, was released to rave success and made over $45 million at the worldwide box office.

Roth delivers an endlessly fun revenge tale with Thanksgiving, with creative death traps and a cast of characters that play off horror stereotypes and clichés.

Thanksgiving will hit Blu-ray in January 2024.

2023 was another stand out year for horror. The genre calendar was filled with bloody fun sequels and great original nightmares, but it also finally made grindhouse fans’ wish come true as Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving was finally taken out of the oven. The gruesome holiday slasher, based on Roth’s fake trailer in the 2007 film Grindhouse, was released to rave success in November. Now, even though the holiday season is almost over, Thanksgiving is extending the horrifying festivities as the deliciously demented treat is coming to Blu-ray in January.

Thanksgiving will be carving up store shelves on January 30, 2024, on both DVD and Blu-ray. The special features haven’t been announced at this time, but each version of the film will come with a digital code. This announcement also comes the same week this new slasher classic hit all major VOD platforms.

‘Thanksgiving’ Cooks Up a Masterful Slasher

Even before we actually get to the quality of the film itself, Thanksgiving was another critical and financial win for horror. This family gathering gone horribly wrong made over $45 million at the worldwide box office on a small $15 million budget. That was more than enough gravy to make Thanksgiving horror’s next big slasher franchise. Thanksgiving 2 was announced earlier this month to the delight of many gore enthusiasts after the film became a bona fide golden Turkey. Rightfully so too, as the film stands toe-to-toe with some of the best horror ventures of the year, like Scream VI and Evil Dead Rise. Holding a certified fresh critic rating of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s one of the best reviewed horror films of the year.

That’s because what Roth delivers is an endlessly fun revenge tale. The director is no stranger to horror, having done the Hostel films, Knock Knock, and Cabin Fever, but with Thanksgiving Roth has refined his ghastly craft to a whole new level of terror. With hints of Halloween, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Prom Night, Roth examines Thanksgiving and Black Friday’s effects on the family-driven holiday like a brain surgeon dissecting a meaty Turkey. His flawless execution is so deliberate, with his kills being some of the most creative death traps the genre has seen in quite some time. When you add in the fun cast of characters that play off horror stereotypes and clichés with gleeful enthusiasm, Thanksgiving is a hefty meal that makes you want to go back for seconds immediately when the credits roll. This is a murder mystery slasher that hearkens back to Scream and other earlier 2000s holiday romps like Valentine, which gives the film its own kind of unique retro vibe while also staying true to Roth’s blood-red roots.

John Carver Will Return

While we wait for Thanksgiving 2 to be released in 2025, you can rent Thanksgiving on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. You can also currently pre-order the Blu-ray on Amazon for $24.99 USD. The trailer for Thanksgiving can be seen below.

Thanksgiving After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts - the birthplace of the infamous holiday. Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Eli Roth Cast Rick Hoffman , Gina Gershon , Patrick Dempsey , Milo Manheim , Addison Rae Runtime 107 minutes Main Genre Horror Genres Horror , Mystery , Thriller Writers Jeff Rendell , Eli Roth

