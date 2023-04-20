With filming for the upcoming holiday-themed slasher film currently underway, director Eli Roth has shared via Facebook a behind-the-scenes look at Thanksgiving, featuring the cast of the film, such as Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, and Jalen Thomas Brooks, among many others, in Toronto, Canada.

While the images shared by Roth don't provide any additional insight into the plot of the film, it does indicate that production is running smoothly as it spearheads towards its expected November 17 release date. Additionally, the first look at the upcoming project showcases some of the filming locations, which include a barn alongside some goats, who humorously swarm Roth as he does some Yoga outside. The production of the film also appears to live up to its titular holiday, with themed decorations and cakes also featured in the behind-the-scenes photos in celebration of Roth's birthday, which occurred two days ago.

Directed by Roth, who pens the screenplay with Jeff Rendell, Thanksgiving, based on the fake trailer featured in Grindhouse, centers on a small town in Massachusetts, whose residents face chaos as a serial killer slashes his way through the titular holiday. Alongside Dempsey, Rae, and Brooks, the film will also feature the appearance of Nell Verlaque, Milo Manheim, Gina Gershon, Tim Dillon, and Rick Hoffman. Alongside directing and co-writing the film's screenplay, Roth is also attached as a producer on the upcoming project alongside Roger Birnbaum.

Image via Eli Roth on Instagram

RELATED: Eli Roth's 'Thanksgiving': Release Date, Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the Holiday Slasher

A Potential Holiday Classic in the Works

Holiday-themed horror stories remain an interesting genre, with various memorable films including Krampus, which takes place on Christmas, alongside the Halloween franchise and My Bloody Valentine. While the upcoming film won't be the first of its kind, it will be one of the few centered on its titular holiday, which could lead to a memorable entry worth checking out. With Roth returning to his horror roots, there's no denying that the film will be a fun and bloody time at the movies. Alongside the release of Thanksgiving later this year, Roth is also attached as director for the upcoming Borderlands adaptation, which features a star-studded cast that includes Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis. However, no official release date has been set yet. However, in the meantime, audiences can soon feast on a thrilling tale when Thanksgiving slashes its way into theaters later this year.

Thanksgiving slashes its way into theaters on November 17. Check out the behind-the-scenes photos from the upcoming film below.

​​​​​​​