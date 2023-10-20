The Big Picture Young stars of Thanksgiving discuss their close bond and chemistry while navigating the horrors of a serial killer in Eli Roth's latest horror film.

Thanksgiving, a long-awaited project from director Eli Roth, finally premieres on the big screen on November 17th, serving up carnage and gore.

Alongside the young cast, Thanksgiving also features familiar names such as Patrick Dempsey and Gina Gershon, adding to the star power of the film.

The young stars of Thanksgiving reveal that it’s all fun and games - that is until someone ends up getting carved up like a turkey. In a piping hot featurette, cast members including Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, and Nell Verlaque open up about the tight-knit family-like dynamics that were formed while dodging the sharp end of a serial killer’s knife in Eli Roth’s (Hostel, The Green Inferno) latest horror flick. From finishing each other’s sentences to the overall feeling of shared comradery, the actors promise that audiences will feel their chemistry “even through the horror and gore.”

While they may be peas in a pod on set, anyone could be the masked killer only known as John Carver in the holiday-themed slasher. Following a Black Friday event that turns catastrophically bloody, a small town is faced with terror when a slasher donning a pilgrim mask stalks the village’s citizens on a brutal mission to serve up a gruesome and morbid Thanksgiving feast. The film is a long time coming for director Roth and co-writer Jeff Rendell, who previously made a mock trailer for the production all the way back in 2007 for Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s double-feature, Grindhouse. While it’s been quite the journey for the project to land a big-screen premiere, the time has finally come for audiences to see the carnage served up hot when Thanksgiving arrives in theaters on November 17.

Along with a handful of familiar names filling out the young cast, Thanksgiving also stars a slew of recognizable members of the entertainment biz. Included in the lineup are Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy), Amanda J. Barker (The Handmaid’s Tale), Gina Gershon (Bound), and Rick Hoffman (Suits).

Image via TriStar Pictures

Where Have I Seen Thanksgiving’s Younger Stars Before?

Audiences are likely to recognize Manheim for his role in Disney’s Zombies franchise while Rae became famous for her TikToks before landing a role in Netflix’s He’s All That. Verlaque held down a part in Disney+’s Big Shot and Jalen Thomas Brooks is best known for his appearance opposite Jared Padalecki in The CW’s Walker. Pulling the rest of the cast together is stand-up comedian Tim Dillon, Jenna Warren (My Little Pony: Make Your Mark), Gabriel Davenport (Hotel for the Holidays), and Karen Cliche (Galentine’s Day Nightmare).

Catch the cast while they’re still all smiles in the featurette below before they go on the hunt for a brutal killer when Thanksgiving arrives in theaters on November 17. Find out everything we know about the film here.