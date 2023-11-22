The Big Picture Eli Roth's recently released holiday slasher, Thanksgiving, features a "pretty amazing" diner kill that has audiences screaming and squirming in their seats.

Roth and co-scribe Jeff Rendell had fun crafting themed kills with lots of shock value, including one involving a corn cob in the ears.

Thanksgiving blends classic teen slasher elements with fun holiday-themed kills, making it a unique addition to the horror genre.

Since his directorial debut with 2002’s Cabin Fever, Eli Roth has built a loyal following eager to tune in for the next project that will have them squirming in their seats. From the first two titles of the Hostel franchise which he directed to the stomach-churning story of cannibalism in The Green Inferno, Roth has continued to deliver shocking kills and jaw-dropping moments with each production. During an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Roth was more than happy to dish on the kill that he’s most excited for audiences to see in his recently released holiday slasher, Thanksgiving.

Of course, picking the number one kill for a horror director is like a parent choosing their favorite child with Roth tossing over the question before saying, “That first diner kill is pretty amazing.” Sharing the exhilarating experience of viewing the movie alongside a theater full of people, he continues, “I’ve watched that with an audience, and people kind of scream at the top of their lungs. That one is really fun, and the corn cob in the ears is a great one to watch with a crowd.” Ever the artists, Roth and his co-scribe, Jeff Rendell, clearly had a fun time crafting themed kills with lots of shock value.

Adding that he, too, had fun watching Thanksgiving in a packed-out cinema, Weintraub added that his screening was filled with terrific reactions with audiences “jumping/laughing.” “That’s great. That’s good,” Roth replied, “I wanted a fun movie. I didn’t want it to be an endurance test and a grueling, punishing movie. I wanted one where the kills were great, and they were scary, and they were gory, and satisfying, but one where people were leaving the theater with a big smile on their face.”

What’s the Plot of 'Thanksgiving?'

In Thanksgiving, the town of Plymouth, Massachusetts finds itself stalked by a masked killer known only as John Carver. Still reeling after the previous year’s Black Friday event turned deadly, the community is shocked to find that its past is coming back to haunt it – in a very bloody way. Blending a classic teen slasher with fun holiday-themed kills is what sets Thanksgiving apart from other horror films released over the year. Filling out the call sheet are names that include Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy), Addison Rae (He’s All That), Jalen Thomas Brooks (Walker), Gina Gershon (Bound), Rick Hoffman (Suits), and Milo Manheim (Disney’s Zombie franchise).

A longtime in the making, Roth explained in the same interview that he had been dreaming up the story behind Thanksgiving since before he was a teenager. Back in 2007, the movie received a fake trailer in Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s double feature, Grindhouse. With audiences responding positively, it was just a matter of time until Roth’s dream production could become a reality.

Thanksgiving is now playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Thanksgiving After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts - the birthplace of the infamous holiday. Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Eli Roth Cast Rick Hoffman, Gina Gershon, Patrick Dempsey, Milo Manheim, Addison Rae Runtime 107 minutes Main Genre Horror Genres Horror, Mystery, Thriller Writers Jeff Rendell, Eli Roth

