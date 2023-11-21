Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Thanksgiving.

Slasher movies and whodunits go together like Leatherface and chainsaws, or Ghostface and telephones. OK, maybe those aren’t the safest comparisons, but the point still stands. While slasher flicks like Halloween and A Nightmare on Elm Street are all-time greats, the Scream movies, at least through this writer’s eyes, have always been the most satisfying. Not only do these films provide some gruesome kills paired with some sharp and intelligent commentary, but a large part of the fun is guessing who's behind the Ghostface mask in each film. They are just as effective as whodunits as they are slasher movies.

Of course, a key ingredient in making an effective whodunit is the red herring. A lot of the films that have tried to emulate Scream have often failed in creating a compelling mystery, mainly because the true identity of the killer is so glaringly obvious from the beginning. Mastering the red herring can be tough. You can’t rely on them too heavily, or the audience is going to see right through, but at the same time, you also need to take the audience’s attention away from the real killer.

Eli Roth’s festive new slasher movie Thanksgiving uses this trope in a way that feels fresh and engaging. Instead of giving you one or two potential killers alongside the real villain, nearly every single cast member in Thanksgiving is a red herring and this all leads up to the moment when the audience learns the truth about John Carver. Last chance to avoid spoilers! If you haven't seen Thanksgiving yet, come back to this page after you've experienced it for yourself.

The Black Friday Riot Is the Key to Everything

The opening setpiece in Thanksgiving is without question the most disturbing sequence of the entire movie. It’s upsetting, shocking, and worst of all, it doesn’t feel too off from reality. It also acts as the motive for every single character in the movie to be the murderous masked killer. By the time it's revealed that Patrick Dempsey’s Sheriff Eric Newlon is John Carver, it might not be the most shocking twist, but because there were so many other suspects, it made the audience forget their initial suspicions. McDreamy couldn't possibly be a killer; could he? It’s not that the film stops giving us hints at the truth about Newlon, it's that the list of potential suspects grows exponentially.

From the get-go, there’s something so off about Newlon. He seems in much higher spirits than the rest of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and his back-and-forth with Amanda Collins (Gina Gershon) who was killed during the film’s opening riot hinted at something a little more than just a "friendship." However, as we meet more and more of the townspeople of Plymouth, we learn that everybody is a little bit off. In fact, most of them have a reason to seek revenge against the store’s owner, Thomas Wright (Rick Hoffman), for going through with another Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving.

The store’s manager, Mitch Collins (Ty Olsson), blames Thomas for the death of his wife and has led numerous protests against the forthcoming Black Friday sale. There’s also Bobby (Jalen Thomas Brooks), a baseball prodigy and the ex-boyfriend of the film’s final girl Jessica (Nell Verlaque), who is gravely wounded during the riot and abruptly leaves town, cutting off all forms of communication with everyone. Jessica’s new boyfriend Ryan (Milo Manheim) was seemingly friends with a security guard who was trampled to death on the night of the mob. Evan (Tomaso SanellI), the boyfriend of Jessica’s best friend Gabby (Addison Rae), went viral for posting edited footage of the riot, making fun of those who were seriously and fatally injured. Hell, even Jessica herself has a motive. As Thomas’ daughter, she’s also the target of constant harassment from the people of Plymouth.

This might make it seem like Thanksgiving is balancing too many plots at once or that it is losing focus on the bigger picture, but that may just be Roth's intention. Without all of these subplots and red herrings, it would be blatantly obvious that Newlon is John Carver. Heck, even if you kept just one or two of these red herrings, you would still be able to figure out the plot twist pretty easily. While Thanksgiving shares a lot in common with the aforementioned Scream movies and has a sense of humor of its own, it is nowhere near as meta. So, while the fifth Scream movie has the ability to crack jokes about how the killer is almost always the boyfriend, we don't expect Jack Quaid's Ritchie to be the killer; Thanksgiving doesn't have that opportunity.

'Thanksgiving' Gives Every Character a Chance in the Spotlight

After the chilling opening, we immediately begin to suspect that Newlon is the killer. While everybody else is on edge and aloof, Newlon is trying to restore Plymouth's Thanksgiving spirit. It isn't long before Jessica and her friends realize that Bobby has returned to town, without any sort of announcement. It's strange, as even in the film's opening, Bobby seems like the most down-to-earth person in Jessica's friend group. But as we know, one night can change everything. If it weren't for Evan's selfish decision to make his friends sneak into RightMart early to get a new phone, Bobby might already be in the MLB. He's seemingly going out of his way to avoid everyone. It is especially sketchy when right after he leaves the diner where Jessica and her friends are eating, they get tagged on John Carver's creepy Instagram post. It almost seems too obvious that Bobby's the killer, which is why the film then tries to draw your attention to Ryan.

After footage is revealed of Ryan buddying up with the security guard who was trampled to death, our suspicions turn to him. He's much nerdier than Jessica's other friends, with Evan calling him an "NPC" behind his back, and he doesn't seem to have much of a social life outside of his girlfriend and his roommate. As our suspicions about Ryan grow, we begin to trust Bobby a bit more than we did before. Meanwhile, Jessica tries to help aid Newlon in his search for John Carver, even giving him unseen footage of the riot, not knowing that she's giving him more victims to add to his list.

As John Carver's reign of terror continues, Evan and Gabby suddenly disappear after an encounter with John Carver. We never see them die nor do we see them getting attacked, and while these two characters initially seemed to be the film's comedic relief, their absence raises our suspicions even more. The fake-out death in whodunits is a timeless tradition, from Justice Wargrave in Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None to more recent examples like Liana Liberato's Quinn Bailey in Scream VI. As an audience, we're almost trained to immediately raise our eyebrows at any sort of suspicious death where there's no body, especially in a slasher flick like Thanksgiving.

When Jessica finally learns the truth about Newlon, the momentum is still there and Roth has taken the audience all the way back to their original suspicion. Thanksgiving may not be the most unpredictable slasher movie to ever exist, but by constantly playing with the red herring trope, Roth is able to constantly toy with our expectations about who's really behind the John Carver mask.

