15 Movies and Series to Watch on Netflix this Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving upon us and Hanukkah and Christmas right around the corner, you might find yourself with a bit more time on your hands. Maybe you’d like to sit back with family and friends and enjoy some escapist entertainment. Or maybe you’d like to evade family and friends and enjoy some escapist entertainment.

Either way, there’s a lot to choose from on Netflix at the moment, whether seasonally appropriate material, classics to revisit, new stuff to catch up on, or movies and series for everyone—kids included.

Here are our picks for what to watch on Netflix over the Thanksgiving break.