Recently, Roth directed video game adaptation Borderlands, starring Cate Blanchett.

It’s hard to say who was hurt the most by the recent release of Borderlands. Was it the star-studded cast led by queen of queens, Cate Blanchett? Or maybe it was the film’s director, Eli Roth? On the other hand, it could easily be seen as a major loss to its home studio, Lionsgate. At the top of the list, though, our money is on the fans as the video game from which the film got its plot has long been one of the most beloved first-person titles of the last few decades. But with a 10% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and box office numbers that seem to get worse with every passing week, no one can argue that Borderlands was one of the biggest flops of the year. It’s also easy to see that Roth stepped out of his bread and butter with the adaptation, as the director has long been known for his vision behind some of horror’s greatest hits. Right now, audiences can revisit one of those classics as Thanksgiving is streaming on Netflix.

It was around this time last year, on the cusp of the spooky season, that the promotional material for Thanksgiving began to carve its way into the entertainment news cycle. While we’ve certainly seen holiday-themed slashers before, there was a lot of promise surrounding Roth’s turkey-day movie as it had long been a passion project for him. The wheels for Thanksgiving began turning more than a decade ago when the Hostel helmer made a fake trailer for Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s double feature, Grindhouse.

Following a cleverly fun plot, Thanksgiving takes place in a small town in Massachusetts where a local tragedy befell a shopping superstore on Black Friday the year before. A handful of shoppers were killed, driving a masked maniac known only as John Carver to stalk the streets and get payback a year later. Blending a cast of Hollywood mainstays along with up-and-comers, the gritty blood-filled production featured performances from Patrick Dempsey (Scream 3), Addison Rae (He’s All That), Gina Gershon (Bound), Milo Manheim (Disney’s Zombies franchise), Rick Hoffman (Suits), Jalen Thomas Brooks (Walker) and Nell Verlaque (Big Shot).

‘Thanksgiving’s Future

Seated at a top spot on Rotten Tomatoes with 84%, Thanksgiving was a big hit with audiences who were likely inundated with other major holiday releases. The title more than tripled its production costs, raking in over $46 million by the time it left theaters. Ending things on a cliffhanger, as so many slasher flicks do, fans were thrilled to know that a follow-up was on the way with a sequel in the works.

You can now stream Thanksgiving on Netflix in the U.S.

