For many families, part of their Thanksgiving tradition includes sharing what their grateful for and then watching the game! This Thanksgiving, the NFL will have a trio of Thanksgiving Day games, plus one Black Friday special the day after. The Thanksgiving Day games will include the Chicago Bears visiting the Detroit Lions, the New York Giants at the Dallas Cowboys, and the Miami Dolphins taking on the Green Bay Packers. For Black Friday, NFL fans will get a special Las Vegas Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

With wall-to-wall games for family and friends to watch as they devour their feast, the NFL is eager to fill fans up with a big serving of monumental games. Per tradition, the day will feature contents featuring the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions. With each game on a different networks, here's your guide to where to watch this year's NFL Thanksgiving games!

Who Is Playing On Thanksgiving?

Image via NBC

This year, the NFL has a healthy heaping of three games on Thanksgiving Day! They include the Chicago Bears at the Detroit Lions, the New York Giants at the Dallas Cowboys, and the Miami Dolphins vs the Green Bay Packers!

Who Is Playing on Black Friday?

Image via CBS Sports

This year, the NFL is giving you a special Black Friday game featuring the Las Vegas Raiders at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Where Can I Watch the Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions?

Image via Paramount+

The first Thanksgiving game of the day sees the Chicago Bears visit Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions. The NFC North matchup sees a miracle as the Detroit Lions are currently having one of their best seasons in years. With the Detroit Lions having a 76.2% chance of winning, football fans can tune into CBS to catch the game at 12:30pm EST. The game can also be streamed via Paramount+. Subscriptions to Paramount+ are $7.99 a month for Paramount+ Essential while Paramount+ with SHOWTIME is $12.99 a month. Currently, both options feature a free one-week trial.

Stream on Paramount+

Where Can I Watch the New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys?

Image via National Football League

At 4:30pm EST, it's a battle of the NFC East as the New York Giants travel to AT&T Stadium to take on their division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams are struggling this season. So much so, the game is nearly split 50/50 of who may take the victory. The game will be broadcast on Fox. While Fox does not have a direct streaming affiliate, football fans can stream the game with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. With 95+ channels and the opportunity to catch games live, Hulu + Live TV currently runs $95.99 a month. The subscription also includes Hulu (no ads), Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Stream on Hulu + Live TV

Where Can I Watch the Miami Dolphins vs Green Bay Packers?

Image via FOX Sports

Game three of the game sees the Miami Dolphins head to historic Lambeau field for a cross-conference battle against the Green Bay Packers. With an up year for the Packers and the Dolphins flip-flopping, the Green Bay Packers are the favorites with a 65.5% chance of a Thanksgiving victory. The game will begin at 8:20pm EST on NBC. The game is also available to stream via Peacock. Peacock subscriptions currently run $7.99 a month. The Premium Plus option with no ads runs $13.99 a month.

Stream on Peacock

Where Can I Watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs?

Image via FOX Sports

After you do your in-person or online shopping, tune into Prime Video to catch the Las Vegas Raiders against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. With the Kansas City Chiefs to continue to dominate following their back-to-back Super Bowl championships, they are a heavy favorite to win at 77.3%. The Black Friday game can be streamed exclusively on Prime Video at 3:00pm EST. A membership to Prime Video runs $14.99 a month.

Stream on Prime Video

Who Will Be Performing at Halftime?

Image via GQ

For those who may not be eager to watch the game but love live music, you're in luck! The games have an All-Star lineup of some of today's biggest artists taking the stage. At the Bears-Lions game, six-time Grammy-nominated artist Shaboozey will be playing The Detroit Lions' 85th annual Thanksgiving Day Classic. In Dallas for the Cowboys-Giants game, country superstar Lainey Wilson will take the stage for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show. Finally, in Green Bay, Lindsay Sterling will end Thanksgiving night at halftime of the Packers-Dolphins game.

Are There Other Streaming Options?

Image via National Football League

Yes! If you want to have a more all-inclusive viewing experience, football fans can purchase subscriptions to a variety of other platforms. All three games can be streamed with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Subscriptions options to DIRECTV Stream include Entertainment + Sports Package for $87 a month, Choice + Sports Pack for $95 a month, and Ultimate + Sports for $110 a month. A subscription to Fubo gives fans all the channels they need to catch the Thanksgiving Day games. The base package will run you $49.99 for the first month and $79.99 thereafter. Finally, football fans can try a subscription to Sling TV to catch all the action. The Blue and Orange Package runs $27.50 a month to start and $55 thereafter. No matter what you choose, be sure to click to the links to feast on your football fun!

What Are the NFL Standings Before Week 13?

Image via NBC

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills 9-2 Miami Dolphins 5-6 New York Jets 3-8 New England Patriots 3-9

AFC NORTH

Pittsburg Steelers 8-3 Baltimore Ravens 7-4* Cincinnati Bengals 4-7 Cleveland Browns 3-8

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans 7-5 Indianapolis Colts 5-7 Tennessee Titans 3-8 Jacksonville Jaguars 2-9

AFC WEST

Kansas City Chiefs 10-1 Los Angeles Chargers 7-3* Denver Broncos 7-5 Las Vegas Raiders 2-9

NFC EAST

Philadelphia Eagles 9-2 Washington Commanders 7-5 Dallas Cowboys 4-7 New York Giants 2-9

NFC NORTH

Detroit Lions 10-1 Minnesota Vikings 9-2 Green Bay Packers 8-3 Chicago Bears 4-7

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons 6-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5-6 New Orleans Saints 4-7 Carolina Panthers 3-8

NFC WEST