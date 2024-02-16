The Big Picture Eli Roth's Thanksgiving , originally a fake trailer in Grindhouse, will be released on Netflix tomorrow, February 17.

Thanksgiving is a slasher film set in Plymouth, Massachusetts, where a killer targets the town's residents after a Black Friday riot.

Due to the success of Thanksgiving , a sequel has been greenlit and is set to release in 2025, while Roth's next film is the Borderlands adaptation.

John Carver is coming home for leftovers a tad bit sooner than expected. Eli Roth’s holiday-themed slasher Thanksgiving will carve itself a spot on Netflix's streaming catalog starting tomorrow, February 17, about a month sooner than expected. Considering the film's origins, it's a very fitting release date too. Roth originated Thanksgiving as a fake exploitation trailer featured in the Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez double feature Grindhouse alongside other eventual real filmsHobo With a Shotgun and Machete. The faux teaser promised a release date in February, which can now, finally, be honored nearly 17 years later.

Directed by Roth and penned by Jeff Rendell based on a story developed by the pair, Thanksgivingwas a long-gestating project for the Hostel director that he initially began planning not long after the trailer's appearance in Grindhouse. The feature takes place in the town of Plymouth, Massachusetts, where Turkey Day is taken deathly seriously by its citizens. Following a Black Friday riot that ends in tragedy, a killer donning a John Carver mask begins systematically picking off the town's residents in bloody and brutal fashion. It becomes a fight for the townsfolk to survive the holiday season and uncover the killer before his grander, more sinister plan comes to fruition.

Roth's latest earned high marks from critics across the board - it's Roth's highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes with an 84% Certified Fresh score - for its fresh and fun take on a slasher that borrows elements from past hits like Scream to create a feast for horror fans. The team also took immense pride in the kills they created for the film, which helped bring the gore back to horror in a year filled with bloody flicks. A strong cast rounds out the package, with Patrick Dempsey leading a group that also includes Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman, and Gina Gershon.

'Thanksgiving' Is Set to Come Back for Seconds

If one feast wasn't enough to sate your hunger for blood and gore, Roth has plenty more scares to serve. Thanks to the rave reviews and a strong box office run worth $46.5 million USD globally, a sequel to Thanksgiving was quickly greenlit in November last year and is set to release in 2025. Roth and Rendell will re-team to create the sequel, with the director planning to take a year to get the story hammered out before moving any further. In the meantime, Roth's next film, an adaptation of the hit video game series Borderlands will hit theaters later this year on August 9. He stepped away from the project in January 2023 to work on Thanksgiving, leaving Tim Miller in charge of finishing reshoots. The film will tell the story of Cate Blanchett's Lilith, an outlaw with a mysterious past who returns to her home planet of Pandora on a dangerous and outlandish quest to find the daughter of the powerful Atlas and uncover the coveted alien Vault.

Thanksgiving comes to Netflix tomorrow, February 17. Check out the trailer below:

Thanksgiving After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts - the birthplace of the infamous holiday. Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Eli Roth Cast Rick Hoffman , Gina Gershon , Patrick Dempsey , Milo Manheim , Addison Rae Runtime 107 minutes Main Genre Horror

