There is just something special about Thanksgiving episodes. They take the underlying tension in the show and draw it out through long dinners and forced proximity. This can be done in a comedic way like in sitcoms, or a more serious way, like in dramas. The best Thanksgiving episodes usually end up being difficult for the characters, as they struggle to make it through an especially tough Thanksgiving dinner.
The worst Thanksgiving dinners on television usually include explosive reveals that lead to massive fights, drawing the characters apart. While in forced proximity with people they might not want to spend the holiday with, the characters can end up reaching breaking point and struggling to handle the holiday. These are the 10 worst Thanksgiving dinners on television, ranked.
10 Rehashing the past in "More Like Stanksgiving"
'Happy Endings' Season 3, Episode 4
Happy Endings' Thanksgiving episode saw Dave and Alex hosting their first Thanksgiving dinner at their new place. Dave gets stuck on a bizarre quest for clams while the others decide to watch a recording of The Real World: Sacramento, which is where they all met Brad. It is a major retcon so late in the show, but it is very funny and entertaining to watch the group rehash the past together.
The video ends up revealing some things from the past that the friend group had never known about each other, leading to fights between Brad and Jane, and Alex and Penny. It is a messy Thanksgiving dinner that brings up a lot of problems in the group. They ultimately have a nice meal, though, with a turkey that Jane cooks and pretends is Alex's. The best part is that Alex doesn't even realize that it's a different turkey from the one she cooked.
9 Mindy's mishaps in "Thanksgiving"
'The Mindy Project' Season 1, Episode 6
The Mindy Project's holiday episodes always somehow ended up becoming wildly over-the-top and uncomfortable for everyone there. When Mindy hosted her first Christmas party with Josh, his girlfriend ended up crashing the party, leading to a truly disastrous holiday. The show's Thanksgiving episode also ends in chaos, with Mindy wreaking havoc at Gwen's Thanksgiving dinner.
Hurt over Josh's inability to commit, Mindy goes to Gwen's, only to run into Dennis, whom she had previously gone on a date with in the show's pilot. When she meets Dennis' new girlfriend that Gwen had set him up with, Mindy just snaps, stirring up trouble in Dennis' relationship and picking a fight with Gwen. It's hardly the worst holiday disaster on the show, but it still makes for a really fun episode.
8 Everyone flaking in "Thanks for the Memories"
'Grey's Anatomy' Season 2, Episode 9
Long before it had high-concept storylines and frequent major character deaths, Grey's Anatomy was an often humorous medical drama with goofy antics and memorable holiday episodes. In the show's Season 2 Thanksgiving episode, Izzie tries to host the perfect Thanksgiving dinner for her housemates and coworkers. Unfortunately, her guest can't resist leaving when opportunities come up at the hospital.
"Thanks for the Memories" is a truly hilarious Thanksgiving episode, with Cristina unexpectedly bringing Burke to Thanksgiving and messing with the dynamic. There's a rotation of guests, including Joe and Walter, as Burke helps Izzie cook. Eventually, though, Izzie and Burke end up alone at an empty table for a hilariously awkward dinner. The others eventually show up and share the meal with them, but it is still a hilarious and memorable scene for both of their discomfort.
7 The impending doom of the slap in "Slapsgiving"
'How I Met Your Mother" Season 3, Episode 9
How I Met Your Mother had some really fun and creative Thanksgiving episodes. In Season 6, everyone tried to celebrate the holiday without getting left behind and becoming "The Blitz." In Season 7, Ted and Barney considered adopting a baby on Thanksgiving. The most memorable Thanksgiving tradition on the show was "Slapsgiving," where Marshall spent the holiday preparing Barney for getting slapped that night.
In the show's first Slapsgiving episode, Lily and Marshall host their friends for their first Thanksgiving meal as a married couple. The drama is two-fold, with Robin bringing her new boyfriend to Thanksgiving, and Marshall turning the holiday into an opportunity to delve out another slap to Barney. Ted is jealous of Robin's new boyfriend, leading to fighting between the two. Additionally, the slap countdown hangs over the entire holiday, ending with poor Barney on the floor.
6 The weird Thanksgiving dinner at Justin's house in "Consequential Damages"
'Partner Track' Season 1, Episode 8
Although it was sadly cancelled after only one season, Partner Track was a fun, romantic, and dramatic show. The series followed a lawyer named Ingrid Yun who found herself caught in the middle of a love triangle while trying to become a partner at her law firm. The show had two particularly memorable and overly dramatic holiday episodes, covering Thanksgiving and Christmas.
In Partner Track's Thanksgiving episode, "Consequential Damages," each of the three main characters experiences a disastrous Thanksgiving night. While trying to spend the day writing, Rachel goes over to Justin's to spend Thanksgiving with him and his roommates. It is an especially uncomfortable Thanksgiving dinner, with Justin's judgmental friends making Rachel feel bad about her career path and Justin feel bad for planning to take the LSAT.
Partner Track
5 Rebecca's explosive Thanksgiving reaction in "My First Thanksgiving With Josh!"
'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Season 1, Episode 6
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's holiday episodes were always wonderfully dramatic, and often painfully uncomfortable. In its Thanksgiving episode, "My First Thanksgiving With Josh!", Rebecca and Paula orchestrate an invite for Rebecca to Thanksgiving dinner at the Chan household. Things start off really well for Rebecca, as she outdoes Valencia and wins over every single member of Josh's family.
Things take a turn for the worse when Rebecca gets an upset stomach that leaves her stuck on the toilet. Even worse, Valencia and Josh make up at the same time, forcing Rebecca to have to listen to them while she's stuck in the bathroom. It was a truly disastrous way for Rebecca to spend Thanksgiving dinner, although it makes for an entertaining and surprisingly funny watch.
4 Seth's two-timing in "The Homecoming"
'The O.C.' Season 1, Episode 11
It would not be a holiday at the Cohen household without the whole thing somehow turning into a dramatic, over-the-top mess of emotions and big reveals. The O.C.'s first Thanksgiving episode remains an iconic disaster, with things taking a chaotic turn during Thanksgiving dinner as Ryan leaves to do an illegal favor for Trey. The whole dinner is a mess, as everyone there has to contend with awkward moments and messy secrets.
Some of the highlights include Kirsten and Sandy trying to set up two people who are interested in them, and Julie and Caleb crashing the dinner. The most uncomfortable and memorable storyline is Seth's lies catching up to him, as Summer and Anna learn, at Thanksgiving, that he is dating both of them at the same time. It's a disastrous dinner that makes for a hilarious and entertaining episode.