Ahh, Thanksgiving; the time for loved ones to get together with food, cozy sweaters, and killer turkeys... maybe strike that last one for the non-weirdos. There have been a handful of Thanksgiving horror movies over the years, from the cheesy slasher Blood Rage to Eli Roth’s recent slasher whodunit Thanksgiving. Still, Christmas and Halloween have remained the popular holidays for horror flicks. One has remained the choice entrée for horror hounds, though, in terms of turkey-day terror. This, of course, would be the infamous flick from 2008, ThanksKilling.

Directed for a shoestring budget, Jordan Downey’s college-produced ThanksKilling is an anomaly of a film. For $3,500, the movie offers up a Thanksgiving day buffet of excessive cheap gore, bizarre puppetry, and some very dated jokes. It is everything a fan of ridiculous cult classics could hope for and is well-loved in terms of November-set horror schlock. The so-bad-its-good charm might not work for everyone. However, fans of over-the-top, outrageous horror-comedy will be sure to love it. With Thanksgiving here, ThanksKilling is a must-watch or re-watch for horror buffs.

The White and Dark Meat of 'ThanksKilling'

When a movie opens with a pointless topless scene that does absolutely nothing for the plot, the audience is sure to recognize the kind of so-bad-its-good ride they are in for. ThanksKilling follows Kristen (Lindsey Anderson), Johnny (Lance Predmore), Ali (Natasha Cordova), Darren (Ryan Francis), and Billy (Aaron Carlson), five college teens on a road trip back home together for Thanksgiving break. Kristen is the final girl who is written with no discernible personality; Johnny is the football star/male lead; Billy is our foul-mouthed hillbilly; Darren is the creepy nerd who, inexplicably, knows all the lore; and Ali is reduced to a fairly dated sexist caricature. Essentially, they all fill the typical slasher archetypes. When a dog pees on an ancient totem pole, though, and summons an evil, demonic turkey named…well, Turkey…the teens find themselves stalked by the terrifying entity. Well, terrifying entity as in a wise-cracking bird puppet.

What follows after this set-up are inexplicable plot devices like characters just happening to have books on how to stop killer turkeys, a bizarre musical love ballad between two characters who were never shown as even being friends, and, strangely, three too many references to the JonBenét Ramsey case. At only one hour, the movie truly feels stuffed (pun not lost on the writer) with a plethora of insane elements. It has a heaping of fun, low-budget practical gore effects, outrageous narrative choices and supernatural elements, and a lot of SNL-esque side characters. This is also not to mention the straight-up jokes of the film, which are important to mention.

The jokes are possibly the strangest aspect of the film. The movie is much more focused on cracking a joke than creating a scare. Do the gags work? Yes...in a strange kind of way. The movie has a very distinct brand of anti-humor that really works to its advantage. It helps the movie maintain its almost surreal, purposefully bizarre nature. Many jokes definitely do go too far in their offensive nature, which can understandably turn some viewers away. However, the tone of the movie is so over-the-top and of its era that it is hard to condemn it too harshly. The movie is more of an attempt at a full-on comedy than a horror film and does not try to genuinely scare despite its gore. So, the question remains: DoesThankskilling maintain its status as a cult classic after so many years?

Why 'ThanksKilling' Holds Up

With so much horror-comedy zaniness, offensive humor, and relentless gore, some may be left skeptical as to whether the movie stands the test of time (by B-movie standards). Still, Thankskilling holds its place in many horror lovers' hearts, with the main reason being that Thankskilling does have a very real, genuine, indie charm to it.

Director Jordan Downey was only in his 20s when ThanksKilling was made. Since then, he has grown into an exceedingly talented filmmaker. He directed The Head Hunter to massive critical praise and even helmed a segment in the newest V/H/S film, Beyond. He was growing and learning as an artist during this time, and despite its issues, ThanksKilling is made with some serious heart. The cast is clearly having a blast in their roles, and the over-the-top cheesiness of the fake blood and guts only adds to the film's appeal. It is always fascinating to see how a budding filmmaker finds their footing. Despite its problems, ThanksKilling's low-budget, DIY charm elevates the film from simply schlock to a ridiculous and weirdly charming so-bad-its-good watch that is a must-visit for horror fans this holiday season.

ThanksKilling is available to watch for free on Tubi in the U.S.

Watch on Tubi