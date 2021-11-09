[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through Eternals]

The Marvel Cinematic Universe already had some wild post-credits scenes. But seeing a drunk troll jump out of a portal takes the whole thing to the next level. Eternals’ first post-credits scene, however, has the potential to change how we understand the entire “Infinity Saga” since it also introduces Harry Styles as Eros, an Eternal who’s brother to none other than Thanos, the Mad Titan. But wait, who’s Eros? Why is he called Starfox? And how can he be related to Thanos if he’s an Eternal? It’s time to dive into Marvel’s comic books to understand just how Eros’ introduction might change everything.

Starfox Powers Explained

Created by Jim Starling for 1973’s The Invincible Iron Man #55, the same issue that introduced Thanos, Eros is a carefree Eternal born in Titan. For most of his life, Eros was only concerned with enjoying the pleasures of life. Still, when his brother Thanos went on a crusade to conquer Titan and the entire universe, Eros decided to help the planet’s survivors and fought alongside cosmic heroes such as Captain Mar-Vell. Finally, Eros’ adventures led him to Earth, where he joined the Avengers and received the monicker Starfox.

Just like every Eternal, Starfox has superhuman strength, agility, durability, and longevity. In the comic books, once an Eternal dies, they are just reborn, making Starfox virtually immortal. Starfox is also one of the Eternals capable of flight, but what sets him apart from other members of his race is his ability to control other people’s emotions psychically. Starfox can manipulate other people’s pleasure centers, making them appeased, happy, and even aroused. Due to his carefree nature, Eros used his powers to make love blossom in humans when he was on Earth, many millennia ago, which led humans to create the myths of the Cupid.

How Eros’ Introduction Can Change the MCU History

Eternals are not a synthetic race in the comic books but the result of Celestials experiments in proto-humans. While they originated from Earth’s humanoids, Eternals evolved in a wholly different manner, and through history, they established a colony in Titan, one of Saturn’s moons. In other words, Titanians are just a branch of the Eternals in comic books. So, Starfox is a Titanian and an Eternal, just like his brother Thanos. Thanos, however, inherited the Deviant gene, which caused him to look purple and deformed.

The MCU changed many things about Thanos, Titan, and the Eternals. As revealed by Eternals, the race is composed only of synthetic beings who have their memories erased every few millennia so that they can keep serving the will of the Celestials. Thanos, however, was always depicted as an organic being, and his home, Titan, was so far a planet just like any other.

Eternals’ post-credit scene, however, might change what we know about Thanos and Titan. In the movie, Eros presents himself as an Eternal, and he’s even in possession of a sphere that allows him to contact Arishem, the First Celestial. There are no questions, then, that Eros is supposed to be a synthetic being just like any other Eternal. However, Pip the Troll also presents Starfox as the brother of Thanos, a title he still keeps in the MCU. That means Thanos might be retconned in the future as a sort of Eternal himself. But what does that mean for Titan and Thanos’ plan to wipe half of all intelligent life?

In the “Infinity Saga”, we learn that Titan was destroyed by the lack of resources on the planet. That means Thanos’ plan to destroy half the intelligent life on each planet had some ecological reasoning behind it. However, since Celestials need intelligent life’s energy to be born, the Snap also prevented new gods from rising. If Thanos is an Eternal, maybe his plan to wipe intelligent life was also motivated by the Emergence. Perhaps Titan was destroyed during the Emergence of a Celestial, and Thanos wanted to prevent the same from happening with other planets.

The MCU must explain how Eros can be an Eternal and still be Thanos brother, and future movies will probably clear the matter. Even more, future films need to clarify how Eros could escape the grasp of the Celestials and become a space adventurer. He seems to come and go as he pleases in the MCU, and Pip the Troll even announces Starfox as the man who defeated Dark Roger, a comic book tyrant. Eternals explore a whole new corner of the MCU, but it sure does leave more questions than answers behind.

