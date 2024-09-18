Everyone knows all about the iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe villain, Thanos (Josh Brolin). He staged an epic confrontation with the Avengers in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. However, one major omission from MCU's Infinity Saga is the object of Thanos' love-obsessed crush, Death. Yes, Death is a character in the Marvel Universe, and she (yes, she) is an ancient cosmic entity that looks like a skeleton. Thanos' romantic pursuit of Death provoked the Mad Titan's goal to conquer the universe. Many of Thanos' actions in his earlier comic appearances stem from his wish to impress Death in the hopes she would return his affections. The MCU has already introduced Thanos, and now it's time to give Mistress Death her due!

Who Is Mistress Death in Marvel Comics?

Image via Marvel Comics

Death is the Marvel Universe's cosmic embodiment and personification of mortality and is as old as the universe itself. She was born at the same time as other abstract cosmic entities that personify concepts throughout the universe, including Eternity, Infinity, and Oblivion. They act as the forces of creation of the Marvel Universe. Mistress Death makes her first comic appearance in Captain Marvel #26, published in June 1973, appearing alongside Thanos. The multi-issue storyline depicts Thanos seeking the Cosmic Cube to conquer the universe and impress Death, who he considers his only companion.

Many of Thanos' actions over the years are driven by his wish to win the love of Mistress Death. However, his efforts always fail. During the original Infinity Gauntlet saga, Thanos grew fed up with Death rejecting his affections, and in Infinity Gauntlet #5, Thanos used the Gauntlet's power to create a female version of himself in his own likeness, Terraxia. Terraxia is an Eve to Thanos' Adam, but she perishes in the same storyline. While Thanos is obsessed with Death, an abstract cosmic entity, he can never truly understand her. Therefore, his love for Death remains unrequited.

The MCU Doesn't Include Thanos' Obsession With Death

Close

One of the biggest changes throughout the Infinity Saga of the MCU concerns Thanos' central motivation. In the comics, Thanos' goal of obtaining the Infinity Stones and conquering the universe was based on the hope of earning Death's love and approval. Thanos has been obsessed with Mistress Death since his youth, which eventually drives him mad. Thanos always misunderstands her behavior and aloofness throughout their history. However, the MCU jettisoned Thanos' obsession with the cosmic entity. Instead, the Infinity Saga opts to portray Thanos as more of a pragmatic philosopher and an interstellar eco-terrorist.

While Thanos is a lonely, tyrannical, and genocidal despot in the MCU, much like he is in the comics, he views his goals as altruistic. Thanos seeks to conquer and destroy through his belief that it's the only way to save it from annihilation. Thanos must "save" the universe by destroying half of all sentient life, believing it will restore universal balance and make resources more plentiful. Thanos' goals in the MCU are much closer to DC Comics' Ra's Al Ghul, except Thanos operates on a universal scale instead of simply planet Earth.

The Infinity Saga's removal of Thanos' infatuation with Death was probably the correct move. Death as a living, sentient cosmic entity might have been too abstract and bizarre for mainstream moviegoing audiences to digest. Thanos' never-ending pursuit of Death would have portrayed the character as a far more nihilistic, unhinged lunatic, rather than the more measured, philosophical, tortured, and pragmatic live-action version of the iconic villain. The MCU's take on Thanos resonated with audiences, and it worked tremendously. That said, the 2012 movie, The Avengers, does lightly reference Thanos' crush on Mistress Death. During the film's mid-credits scene, which formally introduces Thanos in the MCU, Thanos' servant, The Other (Alexis Denisof), informs Thanos of Loki's defeat at the hands of the Avengers. The Other says, "To challenge them [the Avengers] is to court Death." Of course, courting "Death" is exactly what Thanos wants! Unfortunately, the Mistress Death concept has yet to find its way into the MCU.

Mistress Death's Cosmic Twin Appears in 'Thor: Love & Thunder'

Image via Marvel Studios

While Mistress Death has yet to appear in the MCU, a version of her cosmic twin entity, Eternity, does make an appearance in 2022's Thor: Love & Thunder. In the film, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) seeks to find Eternity. Much like Mistress Death, Eternity is a cosmic entity that personifies another aspect of the universe. In Doctor Strange, Sorcerer Supreme #45, Death explains to Dr. Stephen Strange that she views herself as the opposite side of the same coin as Eternity, as she states, "I strive never to miss an opportunity to achieve dominance over my twin." Death’s words suggest that she and other cosmic entities play a perpetual game seeking to achieve dominance over one another, and they use the denizens of the Marvel Universe as unwitting pawns.

Deadpool Joining the MCU Offers a Way to Introduce Mistress Death

While the MCU didn't include the Death and Thanos connections, a recently introduced character creates another opportunity to formally introduce Mistress Death: the Merc with a Mouth, Wade Wilson, best known as Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). Deadpool is another one of Mistress Death's suitors in the Marvel comics, much to Thanos' eternal chagrin. The Deadpool and Death whirlwind love affair is revealed in the Deadpool and Death Annual comic published in 1998. The special issue depicts Deadpool undergoing a near-death experience, flashing back to his days as an experimental test subject in the Weapon X program. Due to Wade Wilson's horrendous experimentation during the project, he gains the ability to see Mistress Death, much to her shock and surprise. Death concludes that Wade Wilson is a "cosmic abomination," surmising, "Body and soul, you're primed to pierce the dark veil. … But outside circumstances conspire to keep you alive … and you've given in to them." Mistress Death tempts Deadpool with her love, provided he can find a way to die.

Throughout his many near-death experiences, Deadpool encounters Death multiple times over the years. They flirt and dance around each other, but they can never truly be together since Deadpool cannot die due to his healing factor abilities. Essentially, Deadpool exists in a perpetual state of near death. He and Death are destined to have an eternal romance, but it's always out of reach. Naturally, Thanos grows jealous of Deadpool and Death's relationship, leading to Thanos cursing Deadpool to never die, keeping the two star-crossed lovers apart from one another. The Deadpool and Death relationship is romantically twisted and hilarious. They make the perfect pair, yet they can never be together. Now that Deadpool has been introduced as part of the MCU with Deadpool & Wolverine, that presents a new opportunity to introduce Mistress Death, along with her on-again, off-again relationship with Deadpool.

Could Death Eventually Find Her Way to the MCU?

Image via Marvel Comics

While Death has yet to make an appearance in the MCU, it's only a matter of time until Marvel Studios figures out a way to incorporate her somewhere down the line. Between the upcoming MCU films and shows on Disney+, there will be potential opportunities to figure out how to introduce Mistress Death in the future, even if it's in flashback form. If Marvel Studios ever wants to explore the youth of Thanos, perhaps he could still meet a young Mistress Death in disguise, and she could put him on the path of becoming a universal tyrant by encouraging Thanos in his goal of wiping out half of life in the universe. Perhaps Deadpool could experience some flashback scenes showing him meeting Mistress Death while he was the subject of experimentation, during the events of the first Deadpool movie. Either way, it would be a shame if Mistress Death never makes a proper appearance in the MCU.

Avengers: Infinity War is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON DISNEY+