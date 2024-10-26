As shown throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Thanos (Josh Brolin) has a desire to gather the infinity stones to wipe out half of the universe, preserving the other half and bringing balance, thinking the universe will be "grateful" for his work. However, while mostly ignored in the films before Eternals, apart from a reference to Thanos' father, A'Lars, by Red Skull (Ross Marquand), in the comics, Thanos' birth, family tree, and overall life experiences form a very different character to the one we eventually met in Avengers: Infinity War. Not only did Thanos have a traumatic childhood that ruined his capability for empathy, but his desire for blood and immortality paints a far more bloodthirsty titan. Whether we'll ever see Thanos in the MCU again is up in the air, though his ties could be explored in any further Eternals storylines.

Thanos Was An Outcast Due To A Deviant Gene

Image via Marvel Studios

Explored in the comic book series Thanos Rising, Thanos was born to A’lars and Sui-San on Titan, with A’lars being a son of Kronos, leader of the Eternals. However, rather than having a normal appearance like his brother, Eros, Thanos was born with a deviant gene, causing his purple skin and odd appearance. This appearance made Thanos an outcast among the Titans and contributed heavily to his murderous rage and lack of empathy for anyone.

Thanos’ mother, Sui-San, hated him for this, something completely out of his control. Rather than name him Dione as she intended to, she called him Thanos, even attempting to murder her own son. Thanos would later kill her at the age of 12, so we can already see how his murderous rage was embedded in his psyche from a young age. ​​​​Later in his life, in the comic saga Infinity, Thanos would go on a galactic-wide murder spree just to distract from his plot to murder his son. Clearly, his relationship with his mother, or lack thereof, as well as rejection from his home planet, destroyed any familial bond he may have with anyone else.

Thanos Sought Great Purpose In The Form Of Immortality

Close

As a being of cosmic power, and because of his bloodthirst, Thanos became seemingly obsessed with immortality. His quest for the ability to cheat death goes as far as letting his brother, Eros, live when he could have murdered him, only for it to be revealed in Guardians of the Galaxy (2019) #6 that this was because of a failsafe he implanted in Eros’ mind should Thanos die. Even when Thanos shows mercy, he always has nefarious intentions, far from the Thanos who spares Iron Man's (Robert Downey Jr.) life for the time stone from Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and, crucially, keeps his promise, peacefully departing thereafter.

In the comics, however, this quest for immortality culminates in his desire to court Death, the literal embodiment of death. Death does not reciprocate his love, and this, combined with being ostracized as a child, leads to his desire to destroy half the universe in the comic saga Infinity Gauntlet. Not out of a desire for balance but as a gift to Death and to prove he can do it. It paints a far different picture of Thanos and a key choice made by the Russo brothers. As they explained in an interview with Vulture, introducing Death would have taken the films to another "plane of existence" that they were not sure the MCU was ready for at that moment. While it's a change that ignores so much of what ties into the comic version of Thanos and his history, it was the correct decision. The MCU had already had plenty of maniacs up until that point: Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Ultron (James Spader), Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges), and so on.

Thanos Is Technically An Eternal

Image via Marvel Studios

Thanos' grandfather was Kronos, father to A'Lars and, importantly, the former leader of the Eternals, giving Thanos a blood link to the Eternals, the cosmic beings tasked with assisting the Celestials in their universal mission of creation and destruction. It's a piece of Thanos' comic history that greatly explains his ability to wield such power and why his plans are always thought out on a cosmic scale, and we may yet still see it explored in the MCU. In Eternals, Harry Styles appears in a post-credit scene as Eros, previously mentioned as Thanos' brother, promising to help Makkari (Lauren Riddlof), Druig (Barry Keoghan), and Thena (Angelina Jolie) find Sersi (Gemma Chan) and the others. Not only does this seem to confirm this family history, but it could even present the opportunity to explore this family tree and Thanos' relationship to it.

Comics Thanos Has Been Cloned Before

Image via Disney+

While Thanos is dead in the MCU, it is possible he could return via the Celestial World Forge, where Arishem (David Kaye) explained to Sersi that he "built and programmed the Eternals." It wouldn't even be the first time he'd been cloned. In the comic saga Infinity Abyss, a team of Thanos clones try to destroy the anchor of reality, which, after Deadpool & Wolverine, is a term that feels rather relevant. Even if it was done as a What If...? episode, the inspiration exists for what could be a great story. Though unlikely, even with Brolin himself seemingly teasing the possibility of Thanos returning in an interview with Comic Book, it would be a fascinating bit of lore that could help to give more context and fear to Thanos' presence in an MCU rewatch, especially in Avengers: Endgame, where Thanos does appear to be bloodthirsty like his comic counterpart.

Overall, Thanos' family tree is a fascinating mess with great consequences for the character and the relationships he later forms, not just with other family members, like his brother and son, but also cosmic entities like Death, with devastating effects on the universe. Thanos' eternal ancestry has mostly been ignored in the MCU. But with Eros appearing in Eternals and Thanos being brought back not being out of the question, perhaps we may see this history explored one day. Either way, Thanos' family tree will always provide great lore to dig into to better understand, and rightfully fear, the Mad Titan.

