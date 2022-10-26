Now it’s easy to become just like Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thanos (Josh Brolin) and shape reality to your will. All you need is an Infinity Gauntlet, a genocidal plan, and your personal Reality Stone. Oh, you’ll also need a couple of thousand dollars to spare, as East Continental Gems’ limited-edition Reality Stones don’t come cheap.

Following their announcement of a one-of-a-kind Infinity Gauntlet, with an estimated cost of $25 million, East Continental Gems has unveiled their limited-edition collection of Reality Stones. The limited edition is part of a new Genesis Collection by Marvel and East Continental Gems, comprising real gems fans and collectors can acquire to conquer the universe – or at least show to your friends at parties. Since each gem from the collection is unique, their price varies, ranging from $1,500 to $20,000. So, while 300 copies of the Reality Stone exist, they were all created from real gems of different sizes.

The Reality Stones are only the first batch of the Genesis Collection, as East Continental Gems intend to release similar limited-edition gems representing each of the six Infinity Stones. In addition, buyers who acquired one of each unique stone will be eligible to purchase a hand-crafted Infinity Gauntlet where they can keep all the gems. After all, if Odin (Anthony Hopkins) could keep a fake Infinity Gauntlet in the vaults of Asgard, you should be able to do the same in your living room.

In the Marvel Universe, the Infinity Gems, also known as Infinity Stones, represent different aspects of space-time left behind at the moment of the universe’s creation. Each one of the Gems has absolute power over Time, Space, Reality, Mind, Power, and Soul, the building blocks used to create everything in the universe. While each Gem is all-powerful by itself, if someone can wield the powers of the whole set, they gain omnipotence. So, if all the limited-edition sets offered by East Continental Gems end up having the same price range, you will be able to rule the universe for less than ten thousand dollars. That’s a steal!

Commenting on the limited edition Reality Stones release, Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Consumer Products, said:

“On the heels of our successful reveal of the Infinity Gauntlet, we wanted to provide Marvel fans and collectors the unique opportunity to take a piece of this Marvel treasure home with them. We’re proud to collaborate with East Continental Gems to bring these six, quality Infinity Stones to life.”

Adam Mirzoeff, President of East Continental Gems, also added, “This just keeps getting better. We were so excited about the interest and excitement surrounding the unveiling at Comic-Con, however, our real interest was in creating Infinity Gems accessible to more fans of the Marvel Universe.” Each Stone is hand selected and certified by the American Gemological Laboratories (AGL). Christopher P. Smith, owner and chief gemologist of AGL, also commented, "Gemology is all about the love of, passion for and scientific investigation of gemstones. Integrating all of that into a further appreciation of the Infinity Gauntlet and the Infinity Gems Collection, as a long-time comic book fan, is really something akin to a dream come true."

The Reality Stones are available for presale at EastContinentalGems.com, with official sales set to begin on November 15. Check out the images below and to learn more about the Infinity Stones, check out our interview with Jim Starlin, the creator of Thanos.

2 Images