As the buzz around Avengers: Secret Wars continues to build, one question fans keep asking is whether Josh Brolin’s Thanos could make a comeback in the climactic, multiverse-collapsing event. At New York Comic Con, Brolin spoke with Collider’s Steve Weintraub about the possibility of returning as the Mad Titan, and while he didn’t confirm anything, he left the door wide open for Thanos to reemerge—under the right circumstances. Anthony and Joe Russo have returned to direct both Secret Wars as well as Doomsday, which will take place before Secret Wars and no doubt set up the film.

Brolin acknowledged that there was an appeal for him to play Thanos again, as he did to memorable effect, particularly in Avengers: Infinity War, and admitted that he'd have to find the right story, just as he'd felt with Sicario and its sequel, but that working with the Russos again was a definite yes for him.

"I’m not kidding — There’s a thing with playing Thanos. It’s like, ‘Oh, they’re gonna bring Thanos back.’ It’s like Sicario; it has to be right. It’s like Ryan Reynolds and I talking about Taylor Swift and we should be talking about Deadpool 4. But we go back and forth. Again, it’s what in his mind fits, what in my mind fits. Thanos has to fit if you’re going to bring him back. I would do anything that the Russos wanted me to do."

Given the impact Thanos made on the MCU, and the memorable nature of both his victory in Infinity War and defeat in Endgame, it's only right that Brolin is taking a measured approach to the role. Given that Secret Wars is based on the 2015 Marvel Comics story line, where different realities collide to form Battleworld, it opens the door for characters from across the multiverse to reappear—even those who were seemingly defeated.

In the Secret Wars comics, Doctor Doom seizes power over what's left of the collapsed universes and establishes himself as "God Emperor Doom." Thanos plays a big role in this story line, challenging Doom’s rule over Battleworld. Brolin’s Thanos could be reintroduced as part of this arc, potentially as a variant from another universe, aiming to dethrone Doom.

Doom vs. Thanos

Another showdown between Thanos and Robert Downey Jr., who will be playing Doom in the two films, is a mouthwatering prospect, and it would be akin to a pro wrestling heel and babyface turn to see the Mad Titan as the good guy in the exchange, so here's hoping it comes to pass. And while Brolin was asked outright if he'd been contacted about reprising his role, he declined to give an answer.

He did cough, though.

